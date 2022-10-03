BEDFORD, Pa. – Chestnut Ridge senior Caylie Conlon defeated Somerset senior Mia Rosman 6-7, (7-4), 7-6 (7-1), 6-1 in Monday’s District 5-8 Class 2A singles championship match.
Conlon became the first player from Chestnut Ridge to win a district singles title since Sam Blackburn in 2006.
Conlon defeated Bedford’s Sadie Livengood 10-1 in the quarterfinals and Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Avery Custer 10-0 in the semifinals.
Rosman topped Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Lindsay Frazier 10-1 in the quarterfinals and Bedford’s Liz Harclerode 10-7 in the semifinals.
