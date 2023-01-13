Chestnut Ridge senior forward Belle Bosch is one of 11 girls nominees from Pennsylvania for the McDonald's All American Game.
The Pitt-Johnstown signee surpassed 1,000 career points on Dec. 19 for the 9-1 Lions.
Dunmore's Ciera Toomey, Fleetwood's Alexis Hess, Germantown Academy's Kendall Bennett, Indiana's Eve Fiala, Neumann-Goretti's Amirah Hackney and Sanej Tyler, Plymouth Whitemarsh's Abby Sharpe, South Fayette's Maddie Webber and William Penn Charter's Aleah Snead and Isabella Toomey were Pennsylvania's other 10 nominees.
This year's contests will take place on March 28 in Houston. In total, 722 boys and girls from across the country have been nominated. The 48 players (24 boys and girls) will be announced on Jan. 24.
