McMURRAY – Chestnut Ridge made a bold statement by sending eight wrestlers into Saturday’s Class 2A Southwest Regional semifinals on Friday at Peters Township High School’s AHN Arena.
The Lions piled up 111.5 points as those eight semifinalists all secured berths to next weekend’s PIAA championships in Hershey. Second-place Burgettstown has 68 points.
“It was an amazing day today,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said. “I’m super-proud of their effort and fight. Obviously, the tournament isn’t over and there is more work to do.
“Now we need to get these guys in the consys through.”
Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman (132 pounds), Kobi Burkett (126), Ross Dull (120), Luke Moore (160), Jack Moyer (152), Easton Mull (106), Trevor Weyandt (145) and Mason Weyant (138) all advanced to Saturday’s semifinals.
The top six in each weight class earn spots in Hershey. Fifteen area wrestlers advanced to the semifinals and have tickets punched for next weekend.
Mull pinned Penns Valley’s Jack Darlington in 1:05. Dull picked up a 7-0 decision over Quaker Valley’s Logan Richey. Burkett won by injury default over Elizabeth Forward’s Dylan Bruce in 22 seconds.
Bollman won a slim 4-3 decision over Montour’s Peter Chacon. Weyant followed with a 5-4 victory over Southmoreland’s Andrew Johnson at 138. Weyandt pinned Burgettstown’s Anthony Lancos in 1:16, and Moyer won by fall in 2:51 over Bellwood-Antis’ Xander Shank. Moore won a 6-2 decision over Fort Cherry’s Braedon Welsh.
Forest Hills seniors Jackson Arrington (152), Noah Teeter (145) and Easton Toth (138) are semifinalists. Arrington, a North Carolina State signee and two-time PIAA champion, pinned Avonworth’s Joey Boughton in 1:49. Teeter won a 5-4 decision over Burrell’s Shawn Szymanski, and Toth topped Mount Pleasant’s Jamison Poklembo 5-1.
In the quarterfinals, Bedford junior Ceaton Hale (215) pinned Freedom’s Landon Millward in 5:19. Central Cambria senior Ethan Kubat (189) picked up an 8-3 decision over Central Valley’s Brenan Morgan. Penn Cambria sophomore Trent Hoover (126) prevailed 3-1 against Quaker Valley’s Brandon Krul.
United sophomore Jacob Sombronski (106) won a 14-0 major decision versus Bald Eagle Area’s Gavin Guenot.
A total of 29 local wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals. District 5 champions Zane Hagans (Somerset) Ethan Hemminger (Somerset) and Grant Mathias (Berlin Brothersvalley) fell in the quarterfinals. Forest Hills senior Kirk Bearjar, a District 6 champion, dropped a 5-2 decision to Southmoreland’s Anthony Govern in the ultimate tiebreaker.
The first round of the consolation bracket begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
In the Class 3A Northwest Regional, Williamsport’s Sebastian Robinson pinned Greater Johnstown’s Marquan Tisinger in 1:51 at 189 in the round of 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.