No. 1 seed and 10-time defending District 5 Class 2A dual tournament champion Chestnut Ridge will host the semifinals and title match on Saturday.
The 12-2 Lions meet No. 5 seed Berlin Brothersvalley (6-3), a 44-27 winner over Everett on Thursday, and third-seeded Somerset (11-4), which beat Bedford 37-36 in Thursday’s semifinal, takes on No. 2 seed Northern Bedford County (13-3) at 11 a.m.
The two semifinal winners will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday’s champion will battle the No. 2 seed from District 3 in the PIAA first round on Thursday at Giant Center in Hershey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.