Logan Pfister is accustomed to making plays with his arm or his feet as quarterback of the District 5 Class 2A five-time defending champion Chestnut Ridge football team.
Pfister hopes to be catching passes at the next level.
A three-time all-state selection and the 2020 Tribune-Democrat Offensive Player of the Year, Pfister announced he will play NCAA Division II football at California University of Pennsylvania, where he is expected to move to wide receiver.
“It’s going to be a big adjustment,” Pfister said during a Friday signing ceremony at Chestnut Ridge Middle School. “I’m going to get some practices in once the spring opens up and start catching some passes. They liked my height, my speed, my jumping ability. I think that was a big factor in their decision.”
Pfister also has a knack for winning. He led the 7-3 Lions to another district title this past season, the third with Pfister playing at quarterback/defensive back.
Lions coach Max Shoemaker is confident Pfister will adapt to both the college game and a different position.
“Logan is a great athlete” Shoemaker said. “He’ll adjust. He may not know all the nuances of wide receiver at this point in time, but he’s an outstanding young man with great athleticism.”
Pfister is a standout on the Lions boys basketball team. He’s also enjoyed statewide success in track and field in the jumping events.
“We knew that quarterback may or may not be his next-level position,” Shoemaker said. “I can remember the day when he came in as our quarterback.
“He said, ‘Coach, I’ll play anyplace you’ll have me.’ We knew even then the athleticism was something that was going to make a fine career for him.”
Pfister had 5,321 career passing yards and 2,613 career rushing yards, with a combined 83 touchdowns (38 passing, 45 rushing).
The 6-foot-2, 189-pound two-way standout completed 58% of his passes as a senior during the COVID-19 delayed 2020 season. Chestnut Ridge went 7-3 as Pfister passed for 1,554 yards and ran for 783 yards with a combined 26 TDs.
“It really helped prepare me,” Pfister said of his career at Chestnut Ridge. “Great coaches here at the high school level. “Great coaches at the college level. It’s really going to be fun to transition.
“I’ve had great teammates along the way to push me and make me better each day in practice,” added Pfister, the son of Cody and Deanna Pfister.
Pfister said he will enter college with an undecided major, but is leaning toward pursuing an engineering degree.
“I really loved the family atmosphere they have there in the football program,” Pfister said.
Pfister will join two former teammates at California (Pa.).
Redshirt freshman linebacker Noah Dillow, who earned Tribune-Democrat Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, and freshman placekicker Ian Anderson each are on the Vulcans roster.
“It’s a great campus. Great coaches,” Pfister said. “I already have some friends there so it’ll be real exciting to play with them.”
