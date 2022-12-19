NEW PARIS, Pa. - Chestnut Ridge senior guard/forward Belle Bosch is proficient in most areas of her game.
However, the Pitt-Johnstown basketball signee surprised herself by the manner in which she surpassed 1,000 career points in Monday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game against Bishop Carroll Catholic.
Bosch tallied a game-high 20 points and 13 rebounds, propelling the Lions to a 49-37 victory as she became the eighth player in program history to reach 1,000 points.
“I think it was a lob to the short corner. I finished on a runner, which I’ve always had the most trouble finishing with, so it’s kind of ironic,” Bosch said, describing how she reached the milestone. “I got the and-one on it, so I think it’s a pretty good way to go out, especially with a skill that I’ve been working at getting better. I’m super-excited about that.”
Entering the game nine points away from 1,000, the 5-foot-11 Bosch scored six in the first quarter. A layup midway through the second quarter put her on the precipice of the milestone. Then she took an inbound pass, drove baseline and was fouled as her floater went through the net. Play was halted to honor her. Chestnut Ridge led 18-12 with 1:53 left in the second quarter.
No stranger to achieving accolades, the all-state basketball and volleyball player and two-time PIAA medalist in javelin cherished surpassing 1,000 career points.
“It’s definitely more exciting than any of them,” said Bosch, who went over 1,000 kills in volleyball this fall. “This has literally been a goal since I was in third grade, when my brother (Beau) couldn’t finish off his high school career. I was like, ‘I’m going to get 1,000 for both of us.’ He’s been such an inspiration in my life to want to get it. It’s a huge milestone.”
Bosch has scored 20 or more points in all five games for the 5-0 Lions.
“Belle is physically strong,” Chestnut Ridge coach Mark Dillow said. “She’s mentally strong and she loves it. That’s what she wants to do, and she’s totally committed to it. When you get somebody that’s totally committed to it, they’re working on every phase of the game.”
Bosch was quick to thank her supporting cast.
“I could not have done it all without my teammates,” Bosch said. “There’s no way. Just their support – I probably have the best teammates anywhere. They’ve been just amazing.”
Despite turning the ball over 27 times, Bishop Carroll (2-3) stayed within reach for most of the game.
“Turnovers really shot us in the foot,” Bishop Carroll coach Chris DeGol said. “I thought the girls played hard. We were physical. We did everything that we wanted to do. Just our mental mistakes kind of put us in a hole right off the bat. We climbed out. We made our run, but we just turned it over too many times.”
An 8-0 run in the third helped Chestnut Ridge build its lead to 30-18. The Lions outscored the Huskies 29-21 in the second half.
Bishop Carroll senior guard Madison Ostinowsky netted a team-high 17 points.
