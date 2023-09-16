NEW PARIS, Pa. – Trailing by 12 points at halftime to Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference West 2 Section foe Forest Hills, unbeaten Chestnut Ridge needed a surge early in the second half to climb back.
The Lions scored on four straight possessions in the final half to put pressure on the visitors.
After Chestnut Ridge went ahead by one point with 1:58 left in the fourth quarter, the thrilling contest came down to a pivotal kick with 29 seconds left. Forest Hills attempted a 44-yard field goal, but Chestnut Ridge’s JaRod Wolfhope knifed through to block Kaden Carpenter’s kick, which was returned by teammate Aaron Ickes 65 yards for a touchdown as the Lions stayed unbeaten with a 38-31 triumph at Larry A. Giovacchini Stadium.
“It was a spectacular play because we typically don’t even attempt to block extra points,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “We called timeout and said,
‘You’re coming off this edge hot. We’re going to try to create an alley for you up the middle.’ The kids delivered.”
Chestnut Ridge (4-0) scored 32 second-half points as both teams traded blows in the final 24 minutes.
Forest Hills (2-2) controlled play in the first half by taking an 18-6 lead into intermission. Missed opportunities in the second half opened the door for Chestnut Ridge, which came up with clutch plays to prevail.
“Our biggest thing is we’re leaving too many plays on the field,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “We got to make plays when they’re presented to us. We have to be better. We’re going to keep working to get better.”
Chestnut Ridge relied on senior playmakers Nate Whysong and Chase Whysong to turn the tide. Nate Whysong, a Wake Forest baseball recruit, completed 14 of 21 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns, with 77 yards and a score coming on the ground. Chase Whysong hauled in seven passes for 161 yards and three scores.
“They’re two good kids that we go to,” Shoemaker said. “Nate just put some balls right on the mark under some heavy duress. He’s really patient in the pocket. For a high school quarterback, he really has a good sense of pocket presence. He was able to find some open guys that helped convert some first downs and kept the drives going.”
The Lions put together a tone-setting 60-yard drive on seven plays to begin the third quarter. Nate Whysong found Chase Whysong for a 17-yard touchdown on fourth-and-5. Forest Hills led 18-12 with 8:53 left in the third.
The Rangers replied with a 55-yard march, capped by Nate Cornell’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Chase Williamson on a slant. Carpenter’s kick made it 25-12 midway through the third.
Chestnut Ridge needed just two plays to answer. Nate Whysong scrambled and found Owen Claycomb, who did most of the damage after the catch on a 47-yard touchdown reception. Thomas Kostenbauder’s kick trimmed the deficit down to 25-19 with 4:12 left.
Chestnut Ridge got the ball back and answered with Chase Whysong’s leaping grab on third-and-21 for a 40-yard touchdown catch. Kostenbauder’s extra point gave Chestnut Ridge its first lead at 26-19 with 11:24 remaining in the fourth.
Xander Richardson, who ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns, added a 3-yard score as Forest Hills regained a 31-26 advantage with 8:37 left.
Chestnut Ridge converted a fourth-and-14 on its way to scoring on a 12-play march. Nate Whysong’s 15-yard touchdown run with 1:58 left gave the Lions a 32-31 lead.
Nate Whysong made an enormous difference in the game, according to Myers.
”Nate Whysong absolutely made every pass, and he made the runs when he had to,” Myers said. “He went out there and played a great second half for them.”
Forest Hills, which scored 10 points off Chestnut Ridge’s inability to get two punts away in the first half, drove down to the Chestnut Ridge 27 and faced fourth-and-7. Carpenter’s kick was blocked as Ickes’ touchdown return punctuated a furious second-half comeback. Carpenter made a 36-yard field goal with ease in the second quarter.
“Our kicker, that was going to be a 40-some yard field goal, but he makes them in practice,” Myers said. “It’s a matter of making that block up front and giving us a chance.”
Forest Hills marched 65 yards on eight plays to begin the game. Williamson hauled in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Cornell on a post pattern. Richardson’s conversion run made it 8-0 with 8:14 left in the first.
Chestnut Ridge answered with a four-play march traveling 69 yards. Nate Whysong rolled left and found Chase Whysong behind the secondary for a 58-yard score. The conversion run failed with 5:55 remaining in the first.
A bad Chestnut Ridge snap on a punt led to a loss of 14 yards to set Forest Hills up at the Lions’ 19. The Rangers settled for Carpenter’s 36-yard field goal to lead 11-6 with 11:49 left in the second.
Chestnut Ridge could not get a punt off on its next drive on a loss of 10 yards. Three straight Richardson runs led to a 4-yard score as Forest Hills led 18-6 with 8:57 left.
The Lions chewed off 5:23 on 12 plays, but turned the ball over on downs. Forest Hills led 18-6 at halftime.
Chestnut Ridge came out and put forth an inspired brand of football in the second half.
“Thats a good question. I wish I knew the answer,” Shoemaker said of his team’s performance in the second half. “I guess we just came out and played Lion football in the second half. I thought in the first half, we were just going through the motions. I said, ‘Hey, despite as poorly as we played and the situations that we gave up, two scores wins it if we shut them out and get two scores.’ They took heed to that in the second half. I thought we played a lot more intense and focused. Forest Hills had a great game plan to try to shut us down offensively. It took us a while and try to adjust to that. I thought our kids, in the second half, showed that they did that.”
