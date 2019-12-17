SIDMAN – Chestnut Ridge wrestlers haven’t been in this situation very often in the past decade – and not just because they were making a rare trip to Forest Hills.
With six bouts to go in their highly anticipated dual with the Rangers, the Lions trailed by 21 points on Tuesday night. Duane Knisely and his teammates made sure that deficit didn’t last long – recording four pins and picking up a pair of forfeits in a span of 3:30 of mat time – for a 45-30 victory.
“I knew we had our firepower coming up (and) they had forfeits,” said Knisely, the Chestnut Ridge 220-pounder. “We weren’t worried about the scores very much. Obviously, we wanted those wins. We’re not happy with it. We know we should have done better. That wasn’t good on our side, but we’re happy to get the win. They’re hard to come by. We’ll take it, but we definitely weren’t content with that.”
PA Power Wrestling had Forest Hills ranked as the No. 4 team in Class AA and Chestnut Ridge at No. 6, but after this past weekend’s King of the Mountain tournament, where the Lions finished third compared with the Rangers’ 18th-place performance, this had the look of one that could get lopsided.
“It probably wasn’t our best,” first-year Lions coach Josh Deputy said. “It was what I was concerned with coming off a really good performance at King of the Mountain. (You) worry about letdowns, but hat’s off to them. They brought it to us tonight. They made us fight for every point, and I knew they would. I know a lot of those boys over there. They brought the fight to us. Luckily, we came out with the upper hand this time.”
The dual was tied at 9 when freshman Dustin Flinn posted the first of two dramatic comebacks for Forest Hills (2-1, 2-1 in LHAC). Trailing Trevor Weyandt 4-0 to start the third period, the 145-pounder escaped and picked up a takedown to pull within a point. He released Weyandt and got the tying takedown with 14 seconds remaining. Then, Flinn attacked quickly in the sudden-victory period, needing just 8 seconds for the match-winning takedown.
“We always try to pride ourselves on conditioning, and that’s pretty much what won him the match,” Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer said.
The victory also put some pressure on the Lions (3-0, 3-0).
“That was definitely a momentum swing,” Deputy said. “That one had us worried. I knew the Flinn boy is a tough wrestler. He’s a grinder, and he had the upper hand there.”
Erik Gibson pinned Gryphon Callihan and Ryan Weyandt picked up a fall at 160 to extend the Rangers’ lead to 24-9. Forest Hills got an even more improbable win at 170. Bryce Rearick trailed Baltzer Bollman 3-0 in the third period, but escaped, then threw Bollman to his back and pinned him with 27 seconds remaining in their bout for a nine-point swing in the dual meet.
“Rearick – he’s been out with the flu all week, so his conditioning probably isn’t as good as it normally is, but he’s a tough kid,” Strayer said. “He fought through it and ended up getting the pin.”
Chestnut Ridge, which has established itself as one of the top AA teams in the state over the past decade and hasn’t lost a conference match since rejoining the LHAC last season, wasn’t about to throw in the towel.
“I like our guys’ fight,” Deputy said. “They don’t panic. Something bad happens, they could have let the wind run out of our sails and get away from us.
“But I turned around and saw the confidence in Knisely and (Seth) Holderbaum, our team leaders, and they gave that look like, ‘We’re going to be OK,’ so I could breathe a little bit.”
There was little time to catch his breath the rest of the way. Daniel Moore shouldered Ryan Shaw in 53 seconds, Holderbaum needed just 1:20 to pin Luke Hribar, and Knisely’s 46-second fall over Dalton Gable brought the Lions back within three points.
Back-to-back forfeits at 285 and 106 gave Chestnut Ridge the victory, and Nathan Holderbaum cemented it with a 31-second pin of Jude Martyak at 113.
Chestnut Ridge had jumped out to an early lead with Kai Burkett’s fall over Easton Toth at 120, but the Rangers got a pin from defending state champion Jackson Arrington at 126, and Noah Teeter – who is back at Forest Hills after a year at Mount Pleasant – posted an 8-6 victory over Ross Dull at 132 in one of the premier matches of the night. Teeter built and early lead, saw it evaporate, then reversed Dull to his back for a four-point lead.
“I thought our guys came out and battled,” Strayer said. “We were a little bit down to start, but I told them there’s 12 matches – let’s go out and try to win more than they do. It ended up 6-6, so the kids that wrestled tonight, I thought they wrestled well.”
Colton Bollman used a six-point third period to pull away for an 11-4 victory over Garret Connor at 138 pounds.
Despite the loss, Strayer saw a lot of positives on Tuesday.
“It was a good match for wrestling,” he said. “It was a pretty nice crowd here tonight. Get some of these little guys running around interested and keep wrestling going. I’d like to thank the high school, junior high, all of the coaches.”
