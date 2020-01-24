BEDFORD – Bedford County wrestlers stole the headlines at the Thomas Chevrolet tournament on Friday.
Chestnut Ridge advanced what is believed to be a tournament-record 11 wrestlers into the semifinal round – which will be wrestled around 10:30 Saturday morning, Duane Knisely recorded his 100th career victory and Bedford’s Kaden Cassidy pinned an opponent.
While the state’s top-ranked wrestler – as Cassidy is at 138 pounds – recording a fall usually isn’t newsworthy, it was in this instance because it marks the first time he’s done it this season.
The George Mason recruit is 20-0 this season with 16 technical falls, two major decisions and a forfeit.
He’s made it a point to pile up as many points as he can against foes, often in instances when he might have been able to get a fall faster. At least that was the case until Friday night’s quarterfinal round, when he pinned Claysburg-Kimmel’s Cade Keithley in 1:45 after recording three takedowns.
“The kid was weird to wrestle,” Cassidy said. “He was scrambly. I didn’t want to get in any weird positions where I could get. The cradle was there, so I took it.”
The fall brought some lighthearted ribbing from coach Joel Easter.
“Coach’s always in my ear at practice (saying) ‘Oh, Cassidy can’t pin,’” said the senior, who will be joined in the semifinals by 195-pound teammate Ashton Dull.
Cassidy’s road should get more difficult on Saturday. He’ll face Berlin Brothersvalley’s Tyler Coddington – a two-time Montanta state medalist who just recently became eligible to wrestle for the Mountaineers – in the semifinals. The 28th seed, Coddington knocked off the Nos. 4, 5 and 12 seeds at the weight.
Freedom Area’s Kenny Duschek, who is ranked eighth in the state by PA Power Wrestling, is on the bottom half of what might be the deepest bracket in the tournament.
“It’s definitely the toughest weight class there,” Cassidy said. “I’m ready for tomorrow.”
The Chestnut Ridge Lions also will be – all of them. No Chestnut Ridge starters were eliminated on Friday and – thanks to a new PIAA rule allowing multiple wrestlers from one school to compete in the same weight class at a tournament – two backups will return on Saturday.
Lions wrestling for a spot in the finals are: Calan Bollman (106 pounds), Kai Burkett (113), Nate Holderbaum (120), Ross Dull (126), Kaleb Miller (132), Trevor Weyandt (138), Gryphon Callihan (145), Luke Moore (152), Daniel Moore (160), Seth Holderbaum (182) and Knisely (220).
“That’s kind of surreal,” Lions coach Josh Deputy said of the amount of semifinalists, which could be the most in the 32-year history of the tournament. “Obviously, we expect it, but in reality, you don’t think it will happen. The thing I think I’m most proud of is that we’ve got all 14 into tomorrow. I don’t know if we’ve ever done that.”
The Lions lead the 29-team field with 155.5 points to easily outdistance second-place Burrell, which has 116. Newport has 98.5 and Berlin Brothersvalley is in fourth place with 94 points.
The Mountaineers have three semifinalists in Coddington, Clayton Lee (152) and Tristan Pugh (145), who is chasing a third Thomas title.
North Star’s Nathan Pelesky (106) and Alec Supanick (152) are in the semifinals, as are Meyersdale’s Austin Broadwater (160) and Jalen Stephens (285). Cambria Heights’ Ian Eckenrode (182), Central Cambria’s Ethan Kubat (182) and Somerset’s Ethan Hemmingers (145) are the other local wrestlers to reach the semifinal round.
