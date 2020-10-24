NEW PARIS – Senior quarterback Logan Pfister ran for three second-half touchdowns and added 122 yards in the air to lead the Chestnut Ridge Lions to a senior night 42-21 victory over the visiting Somerset Golden Eagles.
“I think we came out slow in the first half, but we had more energy in the second half,” said Pfister. “On the first touchdown run I went untouched because the line sealed off the entire side for me and I just walked in from there.”
“Somerset kept coming back and closing it to one score,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “Logan is a threat every time he touches the ball and we blocked it perfectly, and when you get him into open space there are not too many people who are going to catch him.”
The Golden Eagles took the opening kickoff and had perhaps their best drive of the year.
A nice mix of run and pass with Somerset quarterback Brad Bruner finishing off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run on the 15th play of the drive that used up over eight minutes of clock giving Somerset the early 7-0 lead.
Chestnut Ridge got a quick first down from Trevor Weyandt to move the ball near midfield on the Lions opening possession, but the Golden Eagle defense stood tall forcing the home team to punt.
Unfortunately for Somerset, disaster struck on their first play from scrimmage on their second drive when Bruner was hit, and the ball came out and was recovered by the Lion defense setting Chestnut Ridge up inside the Somerset 20-yard line.
Four plays later on the first play of the second quarter, Matt Whysong took a pitch down the left side for the score and Jack Moyer added the kick for a 7-all tie.
Somerset was unable to get anything going on its next possession and then the Lions struck quickly.
Weyandt made several Golden Eagle defenders miss and got loose down the sideline to take it in for the 57-yard score and Moyer kick giving Chestnut Ridge its first lead of the night 14-7.
Both teams’ defenses seemed to settle down for the remainder of the half, forcing several punts and Chestnut Ridge took the 14-7 lead to the half.
The first offensive play of the third quarter resulted in six for the Lions when Pfister got loose around the edge of the Golden Eagle defense and rushed untouched for a 43-yard score to make it 21-7.
Somerset didn’t quit as Kareem Akanan finished off another long drive with a 6-yard rushing touchdown in a drive that featured a fake punt to Spencer Marteeny that surprised the Lions and gave the Golden Eagles a first down just past midfield. Eight plays later the Akanan touchdown made it 21-14.
The Lions offense took only five plays to add on when Pfister ran up the middle from 10 yards out to extend the lead to 28-14 late in the third.
Chestnut Ridge added a third Pfister score with five minutes left in the game, while Somerset added a 21-yard score on a pass to William Reeping from quarterback Bruner to make it 35-21 with just over a minute left.
On the onside try, the kickoff was short of the 10 yards before Somerset could touch it, and senior Brogan Zonfrilli alertly picked it up for Chestnut Ridge and returned it inside the 15-yard line.
Nick Presnell broke several tackles for the final touchdown of the night from 10 yards out to set the final.
Chestnut Ridge meets Windber next week in the 5-AA semifinals.
“Getting ready to play Windber is going to be a good challenge,” Shoemaker said. “The have a heck of a ground game, but we are just thankful for the opportunity. The way this season has been and with everything going on, we appreciate each time we get to go out on the field and compete.”
Somerset coach Brian Basile likes the progress his team is making in his first season at the helm.
“Our game plan was to stop their quarterback and limit the big play, Basile said. “We wanted to keep the ball away from their playmakers and control the clock and we rushed for over 200 yards against a very good team. We had a costly turnover, but overall, it was a much better performance than last week.”
