NEW PARIS – After slinging the ball a couple times in the first half to varied levels of success, Chestnut Ridge went back to the basics Friday against Penn Cambria.
Placing an emphasis on the running game, the Lions took plenty of time off the clock and rushed for nearly 200 yards to earn a 24-14 victory in the regular-season finale.
“We went back to that old-school mentality of just trying to pound the ball,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “We did so with moderate success. We challenged our guys to be the more physical team up front, and I think they were.”
Chestnut Ridge (6-4) was led by senior fullback Jonah Hillegass, who scored twice and rushed for a team-high 93 yards over 12 carries.
With Penn Cambria gaining momentum late, Hillegass silenced the visiting Panthers after finding an open gap and soaring downfield for a 31-yard touchdown score with 5:03 left in the final stanza, effectively closing out the game.
“Tonight was imperative for us if we want to have a good run in the playoffs,” Hillegass said. “We’ve been down lately, especially after losing by 40 points last week against Richland. It really put a damper on the season, and we really needed to bounce back.”
Chestnut Ridge kicker Jack Moyer opened the scoring with a 32-yard field goal in the opening minutes of the game, but Penn Cambria (5-5) appeared to be in the driver’s seat for much of the first half.
While miscommunication and a few bobbled snaps hindered the Penn Cambria offense in the first quarter, the Panthers found a spark after a crucial turnover.
Cole Eberhart picked off Matt Whysong near midfield, and the Panthers took the lead after a powerful run from Garrett Harrold in the opening minutes of the second quarter.
On a fourth-and-5, Harrold faked the handoff and kept the ball himself, driving through two defenders and powering into the end zone for the score.
“We were really physical on both sides of the ball,” Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said. “Our kids had a lot of energy and were excited coming into this game.
“But we came out a little bit flat, and we need to figure out why.”
The big run from Harrold seemed to provoke the Lions offense, however, and just two minutes later, Chestnut Ridge reclaimed the lead and never let go.
Chestnut Ridge quarterback Nate Whysong connected with his older brother, Matt Whysong, on a short slant route, and catching the ball in stride, Matt Whysong blew past a pair of defenders and took the ball to the end zone for a 50-yard score.
Following the big passing play, the Lions went back to the basics and attempted just three passes the rest of the game.
Hillegass pushed through the pile with just 44 seconds remaining in the first half and recorded a 2-yard touchdown to provide his team a two-score lead at halftime.
“We have athletes all across the board,” Hillegass said. “Other teams can’t just focus on one person or one aspect of our game. If they shut that down, we can counter in a different spot.”
Penn Cambria responded in the third quarter, and after halting the Lions to a 3-and-out, it methodically drove down the field.
Harrold connected with his brother, Gavin, on a big fourth-down completion of 15 yards and paved the way for a 3-yard rushing touchdown from senior running back Zach Eckenrode.
“We made some adjustments at halftime, and I thought our team really responded,” Felus said. “We got a big stop after the touchdown, and we put ourselves in position to win the game in the fourth quarter. As a coach, that’s all you can really ask for.”
On the ensuing drive, Chestnut Ridge chewed up plenty of clock and earned a trio of third-down conversions.
The series concluded with a 31-yard touchdown run from Hillegass, and Matt Whysong iced the game after he intercepted Garrett Harrold’s pass near the Lions 30-yard-line with just over two minutes remaining in the game.
Chestnut Ridge advances to the District 5 Class 2A playoffs and is slated to face No. 1 seed Westinghouse in the semifinals.
“They’re for real,” Shoemaker said. “They have a nice team. We’ll try to go in there and represent District 5 well.”
With the loss, Penn Cambria suffered its fifth defeat in the past six games.
Penn Cambria secured the No. 2 seed in the District 6 Class 3A standings and will host Tyrone next week in a rematch of last year’s semifinal.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to compete in the playoffs,” Felus said. “It doesn’t matter who we play, when or where. We’re going to get some things figured out, and you’re going to see a team fired up to play next week.”
