NEW PARIS, Pa. – Chase Whysong didn’t factor into the scoring as his Chestnut Ridge Lions topped McCort-Carroll Catholic 35-7 Friday at Dr. Larry A. Giovacchini Stadium at Chestnut Ridge High School.
While his cousin Nate Whysong rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another, three of the Lions’ five touchdown drives saw Chase Whysong come up with a big play – or a cluster of them – to help move his team down the field.
Chase Whysong, a senior wideout, caught six passes for 101 yards and also busted a 30-yard run off a bubble screen, helping to gobble up big chunks of yardage against the Crushers.
“We got a lot of returning starters,” Chase Whysong said. “We all like to go out there and do our thing and just get after it.”
A 44-yard catch-and-run by Chase Whysong late in the second quarter put the ball at the Crushers’ 25 with Nate Whysong finishing the drive four plays later with a 10-yard scamper to push the Lions’ lead to 14-0.
McCort-Carroll’s Brock Beppler erased seven points from that advantage on the ensuing kickoff, dashing 87 yards to put the Crushers on the board, despite not gaining a first down during the first half.
Chestnut Ridge replied with a 57-yard drive with three Chase Whysong catches that covered 47 yards with Nate Whysong burrowing in from a yard away with 6 seconds remaining. Thomas Kostenbauder’s third point-after kick of the half made it 21-7.
“We were trying to stress patience,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “(McCort-Carroll) was doing some things up front that gave us some difficulty. To the credit of our kids, they adjusted and made a couple of changes. Slight changes here and there.
“Nate got us into the right play calls quite a few times. I thought we played well enough to mount a lead and then we reasserted ourselves to a degree in the second half.”
Nate Whysong, who rushed for 102 yards and passed for 185 yards, capped the Lions’ opening drive – a 74-yard trek – with a 1 yard run on fourth-and-goal. The Lions converted two fourth-down snaps, one from their own 35 and from the Crushers’ 1 during the 15-play journey.
Jeb Emerick rushed for 36 of his 125 yards during that opening possession.
While McCort-Carroll ran just 12 plays during the first half, it did hold Chestnut Ridge in check for most of the first half, stacking a pair of stops early in the second quarter by forcing a punt and also using a Bentley Bailey interception.
Picking up just 24 yards in the first half and 58 total, however, increased the difficulty on an already difficult task for the now 0-3 Crushers.
“We struggle on offense, but it’s like I said the last two weeks, ‘The offense is a work in progress,’” McCort-Carroll coach Tom Smith said. “We are getting better every week, we just need to continue to grow in that position. We continue to learn about some of our players and who needs to be where. It’s still early in the season and I believe in getting that figured out.”
McCort-Carroll was held to minus-2 yards passing, but was hindered by numerous drops by open pass-catchers that erased potential first downs and touchdowns.
“That’s frustrating,” Smith said. “We’ve got to do a better job of catching the ball when its in our hands.
“We had a couple drops, probably four or five, but that’s just fundamentals. We’re continuing the grind out the fundamentals”
After waiting out an extended halftime break due to a lightning delay and muddling through a third quarter that saw the Lions turn the ball over on downs and lose a fumble while the Crushers punted twice inside Chestnut Ridge territory, the hosts put together an 81-yard drive that bridged the third and fourth quarters with Nate Whysong’s 35-yard strike to JaRod Wolfhope taking the ball into the end zone on the first snap of the final quarter.
Down 28-7, McCort-Carroll moved the ball to the Lions’ 24 thanks to a pair of personal foul penalties that led to first downs, but Garrett Farabaugh was chased down in the backfield on a fourth-and-8 snap to quash any hopes of an uprising.
Chestnut Ridge, with Chase Whysong’s 30-yard run pushing the ball to the Crushers’ 11, iced the game with 3:54 remaining when Kyler Caulley pushed in from a yard out.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
