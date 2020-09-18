NEW PARIS – Logan Pfister hit Matt Whysong on two long second-quarter touchdown passes and Chestnut Ridge pulled away from Bishop McCort for a 37-13 win Friday night.
The Lions are 1-1 while the Crushers slipped to 0-2 in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
Pfister only played three quarters, but finished with 192 passing yards to go with 76 yards rushing. Jonah Hillegass ran for two scores for Chestnut Ridge, which bounced back from a first-week loss to rival Bedford.
The Lions got some early help and a quick 2-0 advantage when a bad snap on a punt sailed out of the end zone for a safety on McCort’s first possession.
After the free kick, Ridge started at its own 36 and scored in 12 plays, half of them Hillegass runs.
Hillegass capped the march with a 5-yard plunge at 4:06 of the first.
Then the Lions took to the air.
Pfister hit wideout Matt Whysong racing down the left sideline for a 70-yard bomb to make it 16-0 early in the second.
A 32-yard pass and run, Pfizer to Whysong, made it 23-0 at the half.
Ridge had a long TD pass called back on an offensive pass interference penalty on its first possession of the second half. But the Lions converted a third-and-20 on a pass from Pfister to Whysong, then Hillegass capped the drive with his second score.
Lions linebacker Trevor Weyandt stepped in front of Trystan Fornari pass and raced all the way to the end zone at 2:48 of the third to make it 37-0.
The Crushers got on the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard burst by Amir Ortega-Andrews.
Ortega-Andrews got loose for a 47-yard scoring scamper late in the game to set the final.
Bishop McCort will visit Richland on Friday, while Ridge travels to Forest Hills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.