NEW PARIS – How do you bounce back from a lopsided loss to your in-county rival?
Turning your strong-armed senior quarterback and his speedy wide receivers loose on the next opponent was a plan that worked for Chestnut Ridge. Logan Pfister hit Matt Whysong on two long second-quarter touchdown passes and Chestnut Ridge pulled away from Bishop McCort for a 37-13 win Friday night. The victory helped ease the sting of a 35-7 setback at Bedford a week ago for the District 5 power Lions.
“We had a tough loss last week, but we came out ready to play tonight,” Pfister said after passing for 192 yards and two scores and rushing for 76 yards in just three quarters of action. “We knew if we did that we could let the scoreboard take care of itself.”
The scoreboard tilted in Ridge’s favor as the Lions improved to 1-1 while the Crushers slipped to 0-2 in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
“Our kids did a nice job of responding to that loss,” Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “We had a real good week of practice. Oftentimes, tough losses and disappointing losses can help you down the road.”
The Lions got some early help and a quick 2-0 advantage when a bad snap on a punt sailed out of the end zone for a safety on McCort’s first possession. After the free kick, Ridge started at its own 36 and scored in 12 plays, half of them Jonah Hillegass runs. Hillegass capped the march with a 5-yard plunge for a 9-0 lead at 4:06 of the first.
“He gave us a presence between the tackles tonight with some good, hard running,” Shoemaker said of Hillegass.
The Lions took to the air in the second quarter. Pfister hit wideout Matt Whysong racing down the left sideline for a 70-yard bomb to make it 16-0 early in the second.
A 32-yard pass and run, Pfister to Whysong, made it 23-0 at the half.
Ridge had a long TD pass called back on an offensive pass interference penalty on its first possession of the second half. But the Lions converted a third-and-20 on a pass from Pfister to Whysong, then Hillegass capped the drive with his second score.
“We knew they had some veteran receivers and a really good quarterback,” McCort coach Tom Smith said. “We knew they would take some shots, and they hit some of them.”
Shoemaker said of his quarterback: “He can heave it when we need him to.”
Pfister said he thought receivers Whysong and Trevor Weyandt would have room to get open in the Crushers secondary. A couple of dropped passes kept the Lions from having an even bigger night passing.
Whysong finished with 146 yards on seven catches. Weyandt snagged three receptions for 17 yards, all in the first half.
On defense, Weyandt stepped in front of Trystan Fornari pass near midfield and raced all the way to the end zone at 2:48 of the third to make it 37-0.
“We stayed with the game plan and what the defense gave us,” Pfister said. "But we do like to get the ball deep.”
The Crushers got on the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard burst by Amir Ortega-Andrews. Ortega-Andrews got loose for a 47-yard scoring scamper late in the game to set the final.
Bishop McCort will visit Richland on Friday, while Ridge travels to Forest Hills.
“There are things we need to work on, but we’re learning as a team relative to maturity, responsibility,” Smith said. “We’ll play a really good Richland team next week. But we see it as an opportunity. We’ll come back and get ready.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.