WINDBER – Chestnut Ridge seized the momentum in Friday night’s District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional championship with a run of 12 straight first-quarter points and controlled the action the rest of the way thanks to a strong defensive effort to capture the title by defeating Brookville 60-37 at Windber Area High School.
“We were very motivated,” said Chestnut Ridge coach Don Ellis, whose team improved to 18-7 and will face the District 7 fifth-place finisher in the PIAA first round Wednesday at a site and time to be determined. “We played a hell of a game. The defense was so good tonight.”
The Lions’ swarming defensive performance forced 28 turnovers by the Raiders (20-3).
“It was just the guys playing as hard as they can and getting after things,” Ellis said.
“We had a game plan that we thought could exploit their weaknesses and the kids executed it perfectly.”
Brookville trailed 32-14 at the half before Chestnut Ridge blew the game open to go up by as many as 31 in the third quarter.
“We weren’t ready,” Brookville coach Dalton Park said.
“We didn’t play hard, they played hard. It was like they had 10 guys out on the floor. They were everywhere.”
Park felt a lengthy layoff may have hampered his squad.
“We’ve been off two weeks, maybe we got a little lax,” Park said. “We didn’t execute, and their defense kept us from doing it. We let their aggressiveness take over, and it took over the game.”
Despite the loss, Brookville earned a berth in the PIAA tournament and will take on District 7’s third-place finisher on Wednesday.
The Raiders scored the first two buckets of the contest before the Lions reeled off 12 unanswered points keyed by a three-point play from Nate Whysong and a 3-point shot by Christian Hinson.
Brookville pulled within 16-11 early in the second quarter on a pair of free throws by Ian Pete, who led the Raiders with seven points.
However, Chestnut Ridge answered with consecutive bombs from beyond the arc from Hinson and Isaac Kauffman.
The Raiders were held without a field goal for the last six minutes of the half, and the Lions capitalized on that dry spell to close the quarter on a 13-1 run that saw six different Chestnut Ridge players score during that surge.
Chestnut Ridge put the contest on ice in the third period, as another dominant run produced 15 consecutive points during a five-minute stretch that opened up a 50-19 advantage at the 1:33 mark that triggered the mercy-rule running clock. Matt Whysong came up with consecutive steals and layups to highlight the stretch.
Hinson led all scorers with 20 points for the Lions, including four 3-pointers.
“We just knocked our shots down and played as a team,” Hinson said. “The defense was everything, it created our offense and that’s ultimately what won this game.
“I went into this game wanting to do whatever it takes to win, and the offense kind of just came to me.”
