NEW PARIS, Pa. – For nearly two quarters, Chestnut Ridge and Central Cambria were locked in a back-and-forth offensive battle.
After the Lions grabbed a one-score lead with under a minute to go in the first half, the Red Devils drove near the Chestnut Ridge goal line, only to have the drive ended by the expiring clock.
This defensive stop sparked a string of 28 unanswered points for the Lions, as Chestnut Ridge used a stellar defensive performance in the second half to defeat Central Cambria 50-28 in Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference action Friday night.
“That stop was huge,” said Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker, whose team has now defeated Central Cambria in all four matchups since rejoining the LHAC in 2018.
“Our defense fought hard all night, despite us giving up some big plays. Kids that didn’t make the play in the first half turned around and made the play in the second half. Those kids stepping up and making plays in the second half was a big positive moving forward for us.”
Chestnut Ridge went ahead 29-22 on one of senior running back Nick Presnell’s five rushing touchdowns with 57 seconds to go in the half.
Central Cambria used three big pass plays from Brady Sheehan to set up at the Lions’ 6. A holding penalty pushed the Red Devils back, as an eventual pass into the end zone with no time on the clock was broken up, sending Chestnut Ridge into the break with a seven point lead.
The Lions defense followed by intercepting Sheehan on back-to-back possessions and forcing another turnover on downs to keep the Red Devils off the board, and the offense took care of the rest. Presnell and Nate Whysong both found the end zone to extend Chestnut Ridge’s lead to 50-22 near the midpoint of the fourth quarter.
Chase Whysong recorded two picks, and Owen Claycomb snagged a third for the Lions.
“If you’re gonna play toe-to-toe with these guys, you’re gonna have to score almost every drive,” Central Cambria coach Don Fyfe said. “The first half we were clicking, the second half we just underthrew a couple footballs. That happens. I’m proud of the guys, they’re a young team of only three returning lettermen. They played hard.”
The Red Devils had little answer for the undefeated Lions’ powerful offense, as Chestnut Ridge’s starting group scored on seven of its nine drives, while compiling 501 total yards, 323 on the ground.
Presnell finished with 159 yards on 19 carries to go along with his five touchdowns. Quarterback Nate Whysong rushed for 158 yards and two scores, while completing 10-of-17 passes for 178 yards. Jeb Emerick recorded 151 after hauling in six catches.
“We have a strong balance of the run game, with the passing game to compliment it well,” Shoemaker said. “We have a lot of weapons and we spread the ball around well.”
Though Central Cambria now sits at 1-3, the Red Devils have still been able to put up stout numbers using Fyfe’s spread offensive style, gaining 421 yards on the Lions.
Sheehan passed for 263 yards and two scores despite being hindered by the three interceptions. Nolan Wyrwas caught eight passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns, while running for another score. Wyrwas also added an interception.
With Fyfe’s veteran experience, including prior knowledge of the LHAC after serving as the offensive coordinator at Bishop McCort last season, Central Cambria’s skill-filled roster remains in high spirits, as the Red Devils look to get back on track and finish above .500, having done so just one time since 2014. Central Cambria finished the COVID-shortened 2020 season at 4-3.
The Red Devils have a tough road ahead, however, facing three more LHAC frontrunners in Bedford, Bishop Guilfoyle and Central over its next three contests.
“I’ve had this block of four games circled since January,” Fyfe said. “We’ve been playing well, we just need to stay confident. We have to go in believing we can win. It’s gonna be a grind. We just need to play hard, and that’s all I ask of them.”
Chestnut Ridge (4-0) visits the defending District 6-3A champion Central next Friday.
“It’ll be a big week,” Shoemaker said. “Our kids know Central very well. They’ve had a great program the last few years, and this year is no different. It’ll be a huge challenge for us.”
