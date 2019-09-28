EBENSBURG – Trey Maxwell used to be a pretty good offensive lineman.
Used to be, because now he’s a pretty good fullback.
Maxwell scored three touchdowns, and he and Chestnut Ridge remained undefeated with a 43-7 victory at Central Cambria Stadium on Friday night.
“I mentioned (playing running back) to Coach (Max Shoemaker) last year. It’s always been kind of a dream for me,” Maxwell said. “I got lucky, showed Coach I can do it, and he’s given me the shot.”
Maxwell rushed for 59 yards and also caught two passes for 13 yards. His 17-yard scamper on a delay handoff with 6:33 remaining in the first half gave the Lions (6-0) the lead for keeps.
That was sandwiched around a pair of 1-yard TDs.
Maxwell was Chestnut Ridge’s starting center last season before an injury ended his junior campaign. He always played the line but was told he might get a look in the backfield late last year.
“He’s adapted very well,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said.
“We use him like (an extra guard), because we like his blocking on the edge.”
Logan Pfister threw for 129 yards and rushed for another 98 for the Lions, scoring on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter that was set up by his own 26-yard carry.
The Chestnut Ridge defense also shined, holding Central Cambria to 152 yards and scoring itself on Trevor Weyandt’s 50-yard interception return in the closing minutes.
Chestnut Ridge only led 14-7 at halftime, and the game was tied midway through the second quarter before the Lions scored the final 36 points.
“It’s good to be 1-0 in the second half of the season,” Chestnut Ridge lineman Duane Knisely said. “We took over in the second half and got rolling.
This season has been something of a pleasant surprise for the Lions. Chestnut Ridge was anticipated to be a good team, but being undefeated through six games was a little bit unforeseen.
“We put in a lot of hard work at practice. Coach gets us fired up,” senior receiver Kaden Bowser said. “We feel pretty good about this win.”
Central Cambria (2-4) dropped its fourth straight game despite a magnificent 17-play drive that ate nearly 10 minutes off the clock in the first half and culminated in Dylan Long’s tough, 4-yard run on fourth and goal.
Long rushed for 68 yards on that possession alone and finished with 106 yards rushing.
“Against a good team, any little breakdown, things are going to get away from you,” Red Devils coach Shane McGregor said. “We’re going to go through the fire to make us stronger. We have four games coming that are going to make or break our season.”
Maxwell, though, answered Long’s scoring run with his second touchdown, taking the handoff from Pfister and beating the Central Cambria defense to the home-side pylon less than 3 minutes after the Red Devils had evened the score at seven. It only took the Lions five plays to traverse 71 yards with the help of Matt Whysong’s 37-yard gain on a lateral out pass from Pfister.
Whysong then took the second-half kickoff and flashed straight upfield 92 yards to put the visitors up two touchdowns.
Maxwell opened the scoring, capping Chestnut Ridge’s 11-play opening drive with a 1-yard run over the right side with 7:07 left in the first quarter.
This is the third time this season Maxwell has scored three touchdowns in a game, giving him 10 for the year. He still remembers his roots, though.
“The line blocks so well. They open up the holes for me and Pfister, and we hit them,” Maxwell said. “I always give them all the credit they deserve. I’ve been in their shoes.”
