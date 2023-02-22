Pairings

Saturday

First Round

107: Dominic Deputy, Chestnut Ridge, fr., 31-3, bye; Aiden Replogle, Northern Bedford, so., 12-14 vs. Jackson Lucas, Everett, fr., 19-10; Zach Burch, Bedford, jr., 18-8, bye; Dakota Santamaria, Tussey Mountain, fr., 27-8, bye.

114: Easton Mull, Chestnut Ridge, so., 26-6 vs. Addison Wright, Bedford, so., 4-14; Alex Roles, Conemaugh Township, so., 12-14 vs. Ali Akanaan, Somerset, so., 15-13; Spencer Shaw, Everett, fr., 9-15 vs. Sam Deist, Meyersdale, jr., 17-9; Josh Williams, Tussey Mountain, jr., 6-9 vs. Wyatt Clouse, Northern Bedford, so., 22-8.

121: Brock Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge, sr., 29-7, bye; Noah Shafi, Tussey Mountain, so., 3-0 vs. Joseph Comfort, Meyersdale, so., 7-20; Colton Frazier, North Star, so., 16-12 vs. Elijah Mills, Everett, jr., 22-7; Bryson Free, Northern Bedford, so., 11-14 vs. Michael Bridge, Somerset, jr., 17-11; Camryn Steinbuch, Bedford, jr., 6-13 vs. Braden Durst, Berlin Brothersvalley, fr., 26-9.

127: Kobi Burkett, Chestnut Ridge, sr., 30-6 vs. Sam Riggs, Berlin Brothersvalley, so., 1-15; Kyler Reed, Tussey Mountain, fr., 16-13 vs. Jared Geiger, Meyersdale, so., 16-13. Paeden Logue, Northern Bedford, jr., 9-18 vs. Thanyal Miller, North Star, sr., 23-9; Issac Pittman, Everett, so., 6-14 vs. Deshonn Valentine, Somerset, so., 27-9.

133: Kross Cassidy, Bedford, fr., 25-0, bye; Carter Twombly, Berlin Brothersvalley, fr., 7-17 vs. Blake Marteney, Meyersdale, jr., 8-13; Braden Livingston, North Star, jr., 15-16, bye; Camden Hauze, Everett, jr., 17-10, bye; Austin Dewitt, Somerset, so., 9-16, bye; Tristen Hawkins, Conemaugh Township, jr., 30-5, bye; Haidyn Dively, Northern Bedford, so., 6-14 vs. Curtis Ramper, Tussey Mountain, jr., 10-17; Mason Weyant, Chestnut Ridge, jr., 19-14, bye.

139: Landon Ulderich, Berlin Brothersvalley, sr., 27-11 vs. Kameron Horton, Tussey Mountain, jr., 3-9. Aiden Wojnarowski, North Star, jr., 10-11 vs. Dylan Hovanec, Conemaugh Township, so., 13-10; Brady Brewer, Somerset, jr., 5-14 vs. Aaron Ickes, Chestnut Ridge, so., 18-9; Kyler Gardner, Bedford, so., 4-12 vs. Reese Sherwood, Everett, jr., 29-5.

145: Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge, sr., 27-8, bye; Luke Brumbaugh, Tussey Mountain, sr., 12-17 vs. Nicholas Brenner, Bedford, so., 6-11; Cruz Rodriguez, Berlin Brothersvalley, jr., 4-12 vs. Austin Bartholow, Northern Bedford, sr., 17-11; Logan Baker, Somerset, jr., 26-10, bye.

152: Sam Albright, Chestnut Ridge, sr., 26-6, bye; Logan Reffner, North Star, sr., 9-10 vs. Aidan Pittman, Northern Bedford, so., 16-14; Bryan Donitzen, Meyersdale, jr., 9-15 vs. Ryan Thomas, Conemaugh Township, sr., 21-10; Grant Fisher, Berlin Brothersvalley, jr., 20-11, bye.

160: Colten Huffman, Conemaugh Township, jr., 18-11 vs. Lars Murray, Meyersdale, jr., 3-8; Devin McCauley, Berlin Brothersvalley, so., 9-12 vs. Maddux Sipe, Chestnut Ridge, so., 11-12; Ezra Masood, Tussey Mountain, so., 5-1 vs. Michael Perrin, Everett, so., 5-5; Carter Koontz, Bedford, so., 5-7 vs. Tyler Paris, Northern Bedford, so., 20-12.

171: Eion Snider, Northern Bedford, jr., 29-9, bye; Garrett Marsh, Somerset, so., 6-15 vs. Alex Hughes, Bedford, so., 3-8; Jordan Synowietz, Meyersdale, so., 11-17, bye; Noah Shaffer, Everett, jr., 17-9, bye; Seth Kimmel, Berlin Brothersvalley, so., 8-15, bye; Ryan Krassnoski, Conemaugh Township, sr., 17-13, bye; Phillip Brode, Tussey Mountain, jr., 11-17, bye; Alex Crist, Chestnut Ridge, jr., 22-15, bye.

189: Rowan Holmes, Somerset, so., 26-3 vs. Jayce Putt, Tussey Mountain, jr., 3-13; Trace Hay, Berlin Brothersvalley, so., 20-16 vs. Ian Koval, North Star, fr., 10-7; Kyle Beegle, Everett, jr., 4-6 vs. Nick Presnell, Chestnut Ridge, sr., 21-11; Jakob Greig, Conemaugh Township, jr., 5-17 vs. Aaron Bowers, Northern Bedford, so., 20-2.

215: Grant Mathias, Berlin Brothersvalley, sr., 33-6, bye; Wes Shaulis, Somerset, sr., 13-13 vs. Zach Winck, Everett, so., 17-14; Kyler Caulley, Chestnut Ridge, so., 5-19 vs. Brian Amick, Northern Bedford, jr., 16-12; Haiden Henry, Conemaugh Township, so., 3-12 vs. Kylar Claycomb, Bedford, jr., 19-9.

285: Zane Hagans, Somerset, so., 29-4, bye; Howard Brambley, Everett, so., 15-9 vs. Ethan Weber, Bedford, sr., 19-8; Noah Lucko, Tussey Mountain, fr., 4-8 vs. Logan Webreck, Berlin Brothersvalley, sr., 22-11; Jentezen Walls, Chestnut Ridge, fr., 4-17 vs. Brock Beach, Northern Bedford, jr., 26-9.