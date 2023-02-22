The Chestnut Ridge High School wrestling team is no stranger to taking home hardware at the District 5 tournament.
With six No. 1 seeds in Saturday’s event, the 11-time defending District 5 Class 2A team champion Lions are heavy favorites once again. Chestnut Ridge grapplers headline the first four weight classes as freshman Dominic Deputy (107 pounds, 31-3 record), sophomore Easton Mull (114, 26-6) and seniors Brock Holderbaum (121, 29-7) and Kobi Burkett (127, 30-6) secured top seeds. Seniors Calan Bollman (145, 27-8) and Sam Albright (152, 26-6) are No. 1 seeds as well.
“I tell them all the time to not take it for granted, be grateful to be in the position that they are expected to win,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said of his six No. 1 seeds. “Obviously winning districts is a good thing, but we set our goals extremely high. That’s just another step towards the ultimate goal. We look forward to seeing our local teams that we don’t see too often and competing to the best of our ability.”
Wrestling begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Pitt-Johnstown’s Sports Center.
Finals are slated to start at 5 p.m.
After previously competing in the PIAA dual-meet tournament on Feb. 11, the Lions are primed for more success as the individual season begins.
“We have had a good two weeks of practice,” Josh Deputy said. “We worked on some things technique-wise that needed fixed from state duals and got some guys healthy that were a little dinged up from the duals. State duals, I believe, is a huge advantage to prepare for individuals. It’s gives the young guys a taste of that postseason environment and prepares them mentally for the stretch run.”
Bollman, with 131 career victories and a 2020 PIAA silver medalist, has three district titles, while Holderbaum, Mull and No. 2 seed Mason Weyant (133, 19-14) each earned District 5 gold in 2022.
Other No. 1 seeds from the area are Bedford freshman Kross Cassidy (133, 25-0), Berlin Brothersvalley seniors Grant Mathias (215, 33-6) and Landon Ulderich (139, 27-11), Conemaugh Township junior Colten Huffman (160, 18-11) and Somerset sophomores Zane Hagans (285, 29-4) and Rowan Holmes (189, 26-3).
Cassidy is the lone unbeaten wrestler in the tournament.
“His overall work ethic and determination along with a great support system made up of his family, club coaches and teammates are the main drivers for the success he’s had so far this season,” Bedford coach Jason Kendall said. “He continuously works on improving both inside and outside of the high school wrestling room.”
Cassidy is the younger brother of Kaden Cassidy, a Bedford graduate and George Mason University wrestler who won a 2020 PIAA title and posted a 106-7 career record.
Hagans and Mathias won 2022 District 5 gold, and both will be looking to repeat the feat on Saturday.
“Zane Hagans has been shaking things up in the 285 weight class all season,” Somerset coach Nathan Phillips said, “most recently at the Thomas Automotive Wrestling Tournament by winning the championship match at heavyweight.
“The key for his success is to set the tempo of the match by imposing his will onto his opponents. Twenty-one of his 29 matches have been won by fall.”
Mathias’ production has been on the ascent.
“Grant has been taking leaps and bounds since I have been a coach here at Berlin,” Berlin coach Braden Fochtman said.
“Grant’s success is a product of his work ethic and the confidence he has been gaining throughout the year. Throughout the season, you could see the momentum that he was gaining in our tournaments and he seems to be peaking at the perfect time. This whole season was just preparation for what starts this weekend and I am excited to see what he has to offer.”
Huffman just missed out on a regional berth in 2022. The junior is determined to not let that happen again on Saturday.
“He lost a tough match in the last seconds last year against (Northern Bedford County’s) Eion Snider, and did not qualify for regionals,” Conemaugh Township coach Brian Heinrich said. “Minutes after that match, he was already speaking it that he was going to win this year’s district tournament. His words were backed up with action all off season until now, and the external results and recognition are beginning to show. He has a lot of grit, and I think that is what he’s continually improved on from last year. He’s a dog and will just keep wearing on his opponents and not quit until the final whistle.”
The area includes four returning district runner-ups in Burkett, North Star sophomore Colton Frazier, Holmes and Ulderich.
Holmes is primed to be on top of the podium as a sophomore.
“The fact that Rowan earned the No. 1 seed shows the amount of hard work he has put in throughout the season and in the offseason” Phillips said. “He leads his team on the mat and in the practice room. His goal for the postseason is to earn another showing at Hershey.
“He did it last year as a freshman. He was the second freshman in our school’s wrestling program history to make it to varsity state championships.”
Ulderich’s stock has been rising as the season has progressed.
“I believe Landon’s experience in the postseason last year will help him reach new heights in his senior campaign,” Fochtman said of Ulderich. “He has worked extremely hard in the offseason and it is clear to see he is on a mission to make the most out of this year. For him to be successful, I believe he needs to wrestle with confidence and fall back on his training and he will be just fine. He is a dangerous wrestler whenever he has confidence and I hope to see that all postseason.”
Northern Bedford County junior Eion Snider is the No. 1 seed at 172 with a 29-9 mark.
The top three finishers in each weight class will compete at the Southwest Regional on March 3-4 in Altoona.
