SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – California (Pa.) sophomore Logan Pfister captured his third career Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) title in the high jump on Saturday at the league's track and field outdoor championship meet.
The Chestnut Ridge graduate tied his outdoor personal best and reached the NCAA provisional mark by clearing 2.04 meters (6 feet, 8.25 inches) on his first attempt at the height. Pfister, who earned a 2021 PIAA Class 2A gold medal in the high jump, opened the event by clearing 1.93 meters (6-4) before advancing to 1.98 meters (6-6) and 2.01 meters (6-7). Pfister, who also is a football player at California, earned all-PSAC status in the event for the fourth time in his career after previously winning the event at the indoor league championships in both 2022 and 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.