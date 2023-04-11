California (Pa.) sophomore Logan Pfister earned the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) field athlete of the week award on Tuesday.
The Chestnut Ridge graduate set an outdoor personal best in the high jump on Saturday while reaching the NCAA standard at the Ed Fry Invitational hosted by Indiana (Pa.)
Pfister cleared a height of 2.04 meters (6 feet, 8 1/4 inches) on his second attempt to capture his first win in the event this spring. Pfister is the lone entry in the PSAC to have reached the NCAA qualifying mark in the high jump after repeating as the indoor league champion in the event.
