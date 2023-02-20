STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – California (Pa.) sophomore Logan Pfister set an indoor school record on Friday as the Vulcans competed at the Penn State Tune Up.
Pfister broke the school mark in the high jump, plus reached the NCAA provisional standard for the first time this season. He won the event at Penn State with a height of 2.1 meters (6 feet-10.7.5 inches), clearing the mark on his final attempt at the height. Pfister previously shared the school record in the high jump with Aaron Morgan at the height of 2.05 meters (6-8.75).
The Chestnut Ridge graduate, who won the 2022 indoor league title in the event, is one of two entries in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) to clear the NCAA standard in the event this winter.
At the Muskingum Meet in Ohio, California freshman and Westmont Hilltop graduate Ian Buday won the long jump with a distance of 5.91 meters (19-4.75) on his third attempt.
