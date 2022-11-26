California (Pa.) junior linebacker Noah Dillow earned a spot on the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Division first team for the second straight season.
Dillow, a Chestnut Ridge graduate and 2017 The Tribune-Democrat Defensive Player of the Year, set a career high and ranked among the top 10 in the league with 92 tackles (45 solo) as a junior. Dillow tied for second on the team with 9 1/2 tackles for loss, including 3 1/2 sacks, and also tied for the team lead with two interceptions, including a 72-yard return for a touchdown against Edinboro.
Dillow was named 2019 PSAC West Freshman of the Year. He has 230 total tackles through four seasons. Dillow has 115 solo stops, 14 passes defensed, 7 1/2 sacks, five interceptions and four forced fumbles.
