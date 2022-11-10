Penn State Altoona senior outside hitter Lydia Mock shared Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Player of the Year honors with Penn State Behrend junior outside hitter Hannah Phillips.
Mock, a Chestnut Ridge graduate, was a first-team selection for the second time in her career.
Mock ranked first in the AMCC in total attacks (1,054), second in kills per set (3.31), third in total kills (291), fourth in points per set (3.6) and digs per set (3.84), sixth in total points (314), seventh in total digs (338), 23rd in hitting percentage (.143), 32nd in service aces (19) and 40th in aces per set (0.22).
Mock earned a spot on the 2019 second team and was also named AMCC Newcomer of the Year.
Through three seasons, Mock has compiled 843 digs, 677 kills, 59 aces, 54 assists and 35 blocks.
