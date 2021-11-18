LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – California (Pa.) redshirt sophomore linebacker Noah Dillow was named to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division first team.
The 2019 PSAC West Freshman of the Year, Dillow led the team and set career highs with 75 tackles (36 solo) and 9.5 stops for loss this year. He also finished the season with three sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and five pass breakups.
Dillow, The Tribune-Democrat's 2017 Defensive Player of the Year, set a career high with 13 tackles against Fairmont State on Sept. 2. He notched 12 stops against Seton Hill on Oct. 30. Dillow returned an interception 12 yards for a touchdown against Mercyhurst on Oct. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.