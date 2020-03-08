PITTSBURGH – Chestnut Ridge graduate Justin McCoy qualified for the NCAA Wrestling Championships on Sunday by placing fourth in the ACC tournament.
McCoy, a redshirt freshman at Virginia, went 2-2 at 157 pounds at the Petersen Events Center. The conference had five automatic qualifier spots at the weight, so McCoy will be headed to Minneapolis for the national tournament March 19-21.
“I’m pretty happy about that,” McCoy said. “It’s definitely a goal that I wanted, but the biggest goal is to get on top of the podium and, if not, be an NCAA All-American. So, I’m pretty happy but don’t want to be done here.”
The fifth seed, McCoy beat No. 4 B.C. LaPrade of Virginia Tech 6-3 in the quarterfinals.
After an 11-2 loss to top-seeded Hayden Hidlay of North Carolina State, the 2017 PIAA champ bounced back by pinning Duke’s Eric Carter. That locked up a spot in the consolation final and a bid to the NCAA tournament.
“I was pretty excited,” McCoy said. “I did a little fist pump, but that’s about it, because I know this isn’t my end goal.”
He lost 8-4 to North Carolina’s A.C. Headlee in the third-place bout.
North Carolina State won the team title with 81 points – four more than host Pittsburgh. The Panthers crowned three champions – Micky Phillippi (133 pounds), Jake Wentzel (165) and Demetrius Thomas (285).
Coach Keith Gavin’s squad had four other wrestlers earn automatic bids to the NCAA tournament: Cole Matthews (141), Taleb Rahmani (157), Gregg Harvey (174), Nino Bonaccorsi (184).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.