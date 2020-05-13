Noah Dillow

Chestnut Ridge graduate Noah Dillow was chosen as the California (Pa.) athletic department’s Male Freshman of the Year on Wednesday.

California (Pa.)’s Noah Dillow was chosen as the athletic department’s Male Freshman of the Year on Wednesday. He ranked third on the team in tackles (59) and tied for second in interceptions (two) while starting 10 games at linebacker. Dillow, a Chestnut Ridge graduate and 2017 Tribune-Democrat Defensive Player of the Year, also was selected as the PSAC West Freshman of the Year in the fall.

