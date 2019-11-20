Chestnut Ridge graduate Noah Dillow earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division freshman of the year honors on Wednesday, the conference announced.
Dillow is a redshirt freshman linebacker with California (Pa.) University. He ranked third on the team with 59 tackles, including 34 solo stops. Dillow also had 5.5 tackles for loss of yardage and two interceptions.
An injury limited Dillow to only two games played in 2018.
The former Tribune-Democrat Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 became the first Vulcans defensive player to be named the PSAC West freshman of the year since 2010.
