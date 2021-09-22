Chestnut Ridge High School graduate Noah Dillow, a sophomore linebacker for California (Pa.) University, earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division Defensive Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Dillow had a team-high six tackles and had two tackles for loss of yardage with one sack in California’s 30-0 victory over Millersville University on Saturday.
The Vulcans recorded back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 2012 while allowing only 81 yards of total offense.
The 2019 PSAC West Freshman of the Year, Dillow leads the Vulcans with 23 tackles, including nine solo stops.
He has four tackles for loss of yardage and two sacks in three games for undefeated California this season.
