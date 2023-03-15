Justin McCoy sees a message on his phone every morning: “2023 NCAA champion.”
The Virginia 165-pounder has a notification set to remind him every day of the goal that he is working toward. He’ll find out this week if that positive outlook pays off for him, as he enters the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships as the No. 15 seed at his weight.
“That’s the big goal, to be on top of the podium,” the Chestnut Ridge graduate said.
“If I fall short of that, I’m not satisfied with that, but it’s an amazing accomplishment. That’s the goal. That’s where I want to be.”
McCoy went 2-2 in the NCAA tournament last season with both of his victories coming by major decision.
Virginia coach Steve Garland hopes to see similar performances in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when the tournament begins Thursday.
“The scary part is I don’t think he’s shown this year what he’s capable,” Garland said. “My assistant and I say to each other, ‘Can you imagine if he puts it all together at nationals?’ ”
McCoy (19-4) will face Northwestern’s Maxx Mayfield (23-10) in the first round. The winner of that bout likely will face Missouri’s Keegan O’Toole, who won the national title last year but is the second seed this season to Iowa State’s David Carr, who owns a pair of victories over O’Toole.
Garland isn’t overlooking Mayfield, who McCoy beat 11-3 in December, but the coach would love to see his wrestler face O’Toole, a two-time All-American with a career record of 59-3.
“What a fun opportunity that would be, to wrestle Keegan O’Toole. If anybody can scramble with him, it’s Juddy,” Garland said. “I want to see him put it all together on the big stage. I think we’ll see the most confident and smooth Justin McCoy that we’ve seen.”
McCoy is brimming with confidence after winning the Atlantic Coast Conference title two weeks ago.
“That was awesome,” he said. “The last two years, it’s been cool to make the finals. This time, I was just excited and trying to not focus on winning or losing but on having fun out there. I just kept telling myself, ‘This is my time.’ I thought, ‘Why not do it?’ I’m really grateful to be able to come out with a championship.”
Faith plays a huge factor in every aspect of McCoy’s life, including wrestling.
“The biggest thing for me … no matter if I win or lose, my family loves me, and God loves me. I have victory through Jesus Christ,” he said.
McCoy attends church with Garland’s family, and the coach said his 13-year-old daughter has a crush on the fifth-year senior, but it’s not unusual for people around the Cavaliers to be drawn to McCoy.
“He’s everybody’s favorite,” Garland said. “He got a 4.0 last semester in master’s kinesiology. It’s one of the best programs in the country. He’s going to leave here with two degrees.
“He’s one of the best pure athletes I’ve ever coached. He works his butt off in the room, and he’s got a great attitude.”
Garland wants to see McCoy, who plans to return for a sixth season of eligibility that’s available because of the COVID-19 pandemic, grow into a more vocal leader.
“This year has been the best he’s ever been,” Garland said of McCoy’s leadership skills. “He can be better when he starts speaking out more.”
McCoy said he’s trying to improve in that area, and he’s also working on positive visualization.
“A couple of weeks ago, I started envisioning winning the ACC championship and hugging my coaches,” he said. “I’ve been doing the same thing with nationals. I envision winning that big match (and) jumping into my coaches’ arms. I’ve put in a lot of work, and they’ve put a ton of work into me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.