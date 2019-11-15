Come game time Friday night, Chestnut Ridge’s wait will finally end. It has been 363 days since eventual state runner-up Wilmington ended the Lions’ season in the first round of the PIAA Class AA football playoffs. Wilmington prevailed 40-33, holding off a furious comeback bid by Chestnut Ridge at Slippery Rock University, when the Greyhounds batted down a possible 25-yard touchdown pass at the final buzzer.
At 7 p.m. Friday at Somerset High School, the two combatants, combining for eight consecutive district championships, will meet again. Wilmington, ranked No. 5 in the state by PennLive, is 10-0 after winning its fourth consecutive District 10 title. Chestnut Ridge (9-2) ended a two-game losing skid with a 41-20 victory over Berlin Brothersvalley last week to claim its fourth straight and seventh District 5 crown in the past eight seasons.
Friday’s winner will await the District 9 champion, either Ridgway-Johnsonburg (9-1) or Clarion (10-1), next weekend.
After reviewing the Greyhounds’ film, Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker sees some similarities and differences in this year’s squad.
“They’re running the same style Wing-T offense. They rely heavily on their power running game,” Shoemaker described Wilmington, which has won 14 District 10 titles since 1994.
“There’s a lot of buck sweeps, jet sweeps, and getting their athletes out on the corner. They run all the criss-cross action and counters. They do it very well.
“Personnel wise, I think they have three returning starters from last year on both sides of the ball. The kids they replaced those starters with have good size and athleticism. They may not be quite as big as they were last year up front, but close to it.”
After not playing for two weeks, Wilmington showed no signs of rust by plowing through Greenville 45-7 last week in the District 10 title game. Junior quarterback Caelan Bender completed 8 of 13 passes for 115 yards and a score, while adding 47 rushing yards on five attempts. Junior Ethan Susen returned from a knee injury to score three touchdowns in three separate ways, which included a 6-yard run, 61-yard punt return and 36-yard reception. Susen tallied 33 rushing and 62 receiving yards on 10 offensive touches. Junior Darren Miller rumbled for 65 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.
“You’ve got to be very, very disciplined,” Shoemaker said of defending Wilmington, which totaled 434 rushing yards on 63 carries in last year’s meeting. “Our linebackers have to make proper reads. You can’t get caught up in the backfield action or you’re not going to find the ball. We have to read our keys and trust that our teammates are going to do the same thing. I think our kids have prepared well this week.”
Having played Wilmington last year has helped the Lions get ready for the intricacies of the Wing-T offense, which includes pre-snap motion and testing both the interior and perimeter of opposing defenses on the ground. Chestnut Ridge has not faced the style of offense that Wilmington employs this year. But the Bedford County squad has harkened back to last season’s preparation to help for Friday’s meeting.
“There’s really not a true Wing-T team in the Laurel Highlands,” Shoemaker said. “A couple of our kids have experience playing against it with the schedule we previously played before the Laurel Highlands.
“Our coaches are relatively familiar with what you can and can’t do. I think our kids are more comfortable seeing it the second year prepping for it.”
Wilmington has outscored its opponents 436-70 this season, which includes five shutouts.
“Offensively, we’ve got to mix things up well and keep them off balance and keep them guessing. On both sides of the ball, they’re very aggressive,” Shoemaker said. “They attack you and they want to make things happen.”
In last year’s contest, Chestnut Ridge quarterback Logan Pfister combined for 419 total yards of offense (301 passing, 118 rushing) and five touchdowns, three coming through the air.
Pfister has compiled 1,693 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air and 724 yards and 14 scores on the ground. Senior Trey Maxell has rumbled for 510 yards and 15 touchdowns. Sophomore Matt Whysong is the top receiver with 34 receptions for 537 yards and six touchdowns. Four Lions have at least 275 receiving yards.
Sophomore Trevor Weyandt leads the defense with 97 tackles and four interceptions. Senior Duane Knisely has supplied 95 tackles, 16 stops for loss and three sacks.
After falling to Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (20-14) and Richland (51-7), Chestnut Ridge rebounded after a bye week with a 27-0 scoring advantage in the third quarter to defeat Berlin Brothersvalley.
“We did a lot of things well. It was nice to get back on the winning track,” Shoemaker said.
“Several of our kids stepped up and made nice plays. Certainly turnovers played a key role. We were plus-4 in the turnover category. That was the biggest margin that we had all season. It couldn’t have come at a better time.”
