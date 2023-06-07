Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference members Chestnut Ridge and Forest Hills both advanced to Thursday’s PIAA Class 3A softball quarterfinals in different ways in Monday’s first-round contests.
Chestnut Ridge started early and tallied two runs in the first inning and added two more in the fourth to defeat Southmoreland 4-1. Sophomore right-hander Britni Motter fanned 11 batters and allowed three hits and one unearned run.
Forest Hills was down to its final strike with two outs in the top of the seventh inning at Upper Dauphin Area, but junior Madison Emerick’s RBI triple to right field extended the game into extras. The Rangers added a pair of runs in the eighth to prevail 3-1 and pick up their first PIAA tournament victory in program history.
Both LHAC foes are seeking their first PIAA semifinal berth on Thursday. District 5-9 champion Chestnut Ridge (17-3) meets District 10 winner Jamestown (21-2) at 4 p.m. at North Allegheny High School in Wexford. District 6 runner-up Forest Hills (19-4) battles District 2 champ Mid Valley at noon at Central Columbia High School in Bloomsburg.
• In Monday’s victory, Chestnut Ridge received two hits each from senior Alyssa Henderson, sophomore Grace Lazor and junior Maya Wingard. The Lions finished with nine knocks. A pair of runs came in on an error made in right-center field in the first inning. The Lions padded their lead with RBI singles from Wingard and Henderson, a St. Vincent College recruit, in the fourth.
“Every run’s important,” Chestnut Ridge coach Greg Lazor said of adding insurance runs in the fourth. “It gives you a little flexibility in what you can call pitching-wise. One walk ain’t the biggest thing in the world. We can still use all of her (Motter) pitches. The girls with the bats gave us that opportunity that we had a little breathing room and we could still use her whole arsenal.”
Henderson and sophomore Nikki Shippey were each hitting .500 heading into Monday’s game. Henderson has 12 doubles, one triple and two home runs. Wingard is batting .456 with eight doubles and senior Lexyn Corle is hitting .433 with four doubles.
Motter and Natalie Short each have homered once.
Jamestown defeated Waynesburg Central 6-4 in Monday’s first-round contest. Jamestown junior Savannah Thurber doubled and drove in two runs as the Muskies won their first PIAA playoff game in program history.
Sophomore Miranda Biles threw a complete-game six-hitter. She struck out six batters and issued two walks. Senior Reese Schaller ripped two singles, drove in a run and scored three times. Senior Kiley Matters doubled, singled and scored twice.
The Muskies have won 14 straight games and have outscored their opponents 248-84 this spring. Biles has a 3.11 ERA with 154 strikeouts in 108 innings. Schaller leads the offense with a .512 average, 1.012 slugging percentage, 41 hits, 21 stolen bases, 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 39 RBIs. Josie Pfaff has slugged 10 home runs to go with 26 RBIs and a .453 average. Matters is hitting .456 with 10 doubles, one homer and 27 RBIs. Senior Morgan Bercis has 13 stolen bases, and Thurber is batting .417 with two homers.
• Forest Hills’ come-from-behind victory has created a buzz within the softball program. Contributions from up and down the lineup helped the Rangers advance on Monday afternoon in thrilling fashion.
“It is so exciting,” Forest Hills coach Krista Hershberger said. “I told them it’s been across the whole lineup. Everybody has come through in a different situation in every game. That opportunity there was Madison Emerick. She battled, had a great at-bat then came through with that triple.”
After falling 2-1 in eight innings in the June 1 District 6 title game to Juniata, a young Rangers squad with only two senior starters showed their mettle playing a road game at Upper Dauphin Area against East Stroudsburg recruit Maddin Grow.
“It was huge,” Hershberger said of her team’s response on Monday. “I told them in practice, ‘We got to be angry. We got to come ready to fight. You got to redeem yourself from that loss.’ You played hard (against Juniata). That Juniata pitcher (Fordham University signee Liz Gaisior) was the best pitcher we’ve seen all year.
“She was very good. I said, ‘You just got to rebound back and don’t end the season now. Let’s keep on fighting.’ ”
A pair of aces will face off on Thursday in Bloomsburg. Forest Hills will send sophomore right-hander Avery Smiach to the circle. Mid Valley will counter with Villanova University signee Maranda Runco.
Smiach, who provided two hits at the plate and punched out 11 batters and allowed one unearned run in the circle in Monday’s triumph, has a 1.46 ERA with two perfect games and another no-hitter to go with 40 walks and 190 strikeouts in 115 innings. She also has a .514 average with 33 runs, seven doubles, five triples, one home run and 21 RBIs.
Runco, a senior right-hander, has a 0.54 ERA with 14 shutouts, one perfect game and 206 strikeouts compared to 30 walks in 116 innings this spring.
“What we see is mainly their pitcher is very, very strong, both in the circle and with her bat,” Hershberger said. “She has 17 home runs on the season. They’re a good team.
“We just got to keep playing the way we have been and stay on track.”
Mid Valley, 14-14 all-time in the PIAA tournament, has won four straight District 4 titles. The Spartans have outscored their opponents 233-17 this season, including Monday’s 7-1 victory over Warrior Run. Runco, a left-handed batter who was selected 2021 Class 3A player of the year by Pennsylvania sports writers, homered twice and drove in four runs. Runco homered to left and left-center field. She limited Warrior Run to four hits while striking out 14 batters.
Runco leads the Spartans with a .654 average, .762 on-base percentage, 1.711 slugging percentage, 39 runs, four doubles, 17 home runs and 51 RBIs. Senior Kat Davis has 19 stolen bases to go with a .507 average. Senior Madison Kizer has slugged four of her team’s 29 homers to go with nine doubles.
Forest Hills sophomore Mylee Gdula tops the offense with a .533 average, 40 hits, 10 doubles, five home runs and 41 RBIs. Freshman Morgan Gdula is hitting .377 with 27 runs scored, and senior Aislinn Myers has a .357 average with three home runs and 21 RBIs.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
