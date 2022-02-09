The Chestnut Ridge and Forest Hills wrestling teams enter the PIAA tournament, which begins on Thursday in Hershey, on different ends of the spectrum.
On Saturday, the 16-0 Lions breezed to two victories, 62-3 over Somerset in a semifinal match and 70-3 over North Star in the finals, to claim their 10th consecutive District 5 Class 2A team title.
On the flip side, the 14-3 Rangers had their semifinal and final bouts come down to the very last match.
Forest Hills won 32-30 over No. 1 seed Bald Eagle Area in the semifinal contest and prevailed 39-34 over Tyrone to earn its third straight District 6 Class 2A team crown. Sophomore Hunter Forcellini won key bouts in each match to help the Rangers triumph.
“There is no doubt this weekend was emotionally draining, coming down to the last match for both duals against two great teams,” Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer said.
“We will regroup, get back in the room, continue to work hard and approach Thursday’s match like every other match we wrestled this year.”
On Thursday, the PIAA duals return to the Giant Center in Hershey. In 2021, the duals took place at Cumberland Valley High School. Plenty of Chestnut Ridge’s wrestlers have experience wrestling in Hershey. The Lions finished in third place three straight years between 2018-20.
“I believe the experience gives us a big advantage,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said.
“I just spoke to our juniors and seniors about controlling the things we can control down there, where guys are to be and when. Making sure the little things are taken care of so there are no distractions.
“All those things matter at this level of the game.”
Eight Chestnut Ridge wrestlers enter Thursday’s first-round matchup against District 2 champion Lackawanna Trail (10-0) at 4 p.m. with 20 or more victories this season. Senior Ross Dull (120 pounds) has 106 career victories and Luke Moore (160/172/189) has 101. The Lions look forward to wrestling at the state’s mecca of wrestling.
“It’s super exciting and something we love to do as a team,” Deputy said.
“We have our movie night planned and will do some fun things while we are there. We love these lifelong memories together. The medals are just the prize at the end we get for our time together.”
Lackawanna Trail employs a formidable lineup.
Senior Michael Bluhm (145/152) has 108 career victories. Junior Robbie Schneider (160/172) is 34-3 this season with 23 falls.
Juniors Jonah Houser (215/285), Ethan Lee (132) and Seth Ross (189/215) each have 30 or more victories this season.
“Lackawanna Trail has some real big records,” Deputy said. “I feel that our strength of schedule and experience should put us in a position to win this match. They are strong in the middle upperweights. I know they have a guy or two ranked around 152 and 160, but I like my guys Luke (Moore) and Jack (Moyer) to rise to the occasion against them. We are gonna lean on these two a lot the entire weekend. I’m OK with that.”
At 4 p.m. Thursday, Forest Hills meets District 3 runner-up Boiling Springs (17-2), which finished in fourth place in 2021.
“The goal all year was to get that district title and have the team get to Hershey,” Strayer said. “I am just so happy and proud of this team, especially the seniors, to make the trip down to Hershey and make some memories that will last a lifetime. This team has fought through adversity time and time again, and they did it together.
“They work hard in the room every day, not just for themselves, but for each other. They truly are a family.
“The coaches (Rob Sakmar, John George, Ryan Christ and Tim Colosimo) put so much effort and time into this program and it shows when this team takes the mat.”
Boiling Springs boasts a strong lineup with seven grapplers with at least 20 victories this season. Junior Michael Duggan (152/160) has 29 victories this season and took home a bronze medal in 2021 at 152. Senior Kobin Karper (138/145) has 113 career wins.
“They are from a strong district and have good individual records,” Strayer said.
“They have some very good wrestlers. In some cases, they match up with our stronger wrestlers. There should be some good battles within the battle for sure. It will be a fun match to watch.”
Forest Hills has four senior wrestlers with 20 or more victories. North Carolina State signee Jackson Arrington (152/160), a two-time PIAA champion, has a 131-8 career record. Clarion commit Easton Toth (138/145) has compiled a 107-36 mark over his career.
