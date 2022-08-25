NEW PARIS, Pa. – Graduation has wiped out more impact players from the Class of 2022 who played key parts in helping the Lions during their run of five straight District 5 crowns from 2016-20.
Chestnut Ridge returns just three starters on offense and four on defense from 2021, but an increased level of competition has permeated throughout camp. Players are well-aware of the vacancies throughout the lineup, and veteran coach Max Shoemaker has noticed perhaps a more hungry Lions squad thus far in workouts.
“We’re really young and we have a lot of spots to fill,” Shoemaker said. “I like the competitiveness I see for positions.
“That’s always a good thing because competition is going to make you better on both sides of the ball.
“Competition has been a big plus. This is going to be a spunky and gritty group.
“They’ve shown some toughness and good work ethic. What they’re lacking is game experience. I’ve been pleased with their ability to grasp our offensive and defensive concepts and put them in action.”
In 2021, Chestnut Ridge went 6-5 and advanced to the District 5-8 Class 2A semifinals. The squad defeated eventual PIAA Class 1A champion Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
The Lions boast a roster of 51 players this fall. Gone are Jonah Hillegass, Trevor Weyandt and two-time all-state receiver Matt Whysong. The trio accounted for 2,974 all-purpose yards and 29 touchdowns in 2021.
Junior quarterback Nate Whysong returns after completing 127 of 196 passes for 1,679 yards and 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions.
He added 429 rushing yards and seven scores.
“Nate is an exceptional athlete,” Shoemaker said. “Certainly he’ll be a key to our offensive and defensive success. He’ll be manning the safety position, making a lot of the checks that we require our secondary to adjust to.
“Having his game experience on both sides of the ball is huge along with his leadership that he displays every day in practice and games. What he brings to the table with his arm and running ability will be the center of what we attempt to do.”
Senior Nick Presnell compiled 495 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 77 carries. He figures to be the battering ram in the Lions’ spread attack.
“He really has looked good running the ball,” Shoemaker said. “He’s a prototype fullback at 5-11 and 205 pounds. He is just as likely to try to run over you as around you. Nick will be at inside linebacker. We’ll depend upon him to do a lot of the banging up inside on offense and defense as well. He’s really stepped up his role as a leader within the team. That’s huge for our development.”
Seven of Chestnut Ridge’s top eight tacklers from 2021 have graduated.
“Our ability to rally to the ball, gang-tackling and playing our responsibilities to the maximum level,” Shoemaker said, listing the many strengths of his defense.
“We have to be very disciplined. That’s something we tried to focus on defensively. Everybody has a role. You’ve got to play that role first and then fly to the ball.”
Senior two-way lineman Brennen Shroyer will be a key cog in the trenches.
“Brennen Shroyer is coming off a knee injury,” Shoemaker said. “He looks really solid on both sides of the ball. He’s put on about 40 pounds in good weight. He’s up to 265 and is playing tackle for us on offense and at inside tackle on defense. We’re glad to have him back. He would have been a full-time starter last year. He went down with a knee injury early in the year, so we’ll glad to have him back.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
