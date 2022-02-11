HERSHEY, Pa. – A stretch of six consecutive victories helped District 11 runner-up Saucon Valley build a lead and fend off Chestnut Ridge in the semifinals of the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships on Friday night at the Giant Center.
Saucon Valley won seven of the 13 bouts and defeated Chestnut Ridge 34-22.
“We just weren’t physically imposing enough to handle them at those upperweights,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said of the six straight losses between 172 and 113 pounds. “I thought we wrestled very hard. I am not disappointed in these kids whatsoever.”
Two-time state champion Ryan Crookham won by forfeit at 138 to end the match.
We are who we are. We will bounce back tomorrow and take the next best thing.”
Chestnut Ridge (18-1) will face the winner of the 9 a.m. Saturday match with Brookville taking on Bishop McDevitt at 11 a.m.
Chestnut Ridge’s Trevor Weyandt (145 pounds) and Jack Moyer (152) won decisions to begin Friday’s match. Luke Moore pinned Jared Rohn in 2:13 to build the Lions’ lead to 12-0 early.
However, Saucon Valley stringed three pins, two decisions and a major decision together to lead 28-12.
Jacob Jones (172) pinned Daniel Moore, Dante Mahaffey (215) floored Alex Crist and Tyler Pfizenmayer (285) earned a fall over Matthew Davis in 24 seconds. Ty Csencsits (189) won 12-5 over Nick Presnell, and Cole Hubert (106) defeated Easton Mull 3-1. Aiden Grogg (113) topped Brock Holderbaum by a 9-0 major decision.
Chestnut Ridge received three straight victories late.
Ross Dull (120) defeated Jackson Albert 6-0, Kobi Burkett (126) topped Hector Mateo 9-1 and Calan Bollman (132) beat Connor Nicholas 7-1.
The Lions trailed 28-22 with one bout left.
Chestnut Ridge defeated West Perry 32-24 to advance to Friday’s semifinal match earlier on Friday. Weyandt won by fall in 3:10, and Dan Moore pinned Joe Saylor in 36 seconds. Mull won by forfeit. Moyer (12-3) and Presnell (16-5) were major decision winners. Bollman and Luke Moore earned decisions.
