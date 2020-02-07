HERSHEY – Josh Deputy wants his wrestlers to continue to be aggressive, even when they’re holding onto a lead late in a match.
Most of the time, that pays off, but it didn’t on Friday night in the Lions’ 39-26 loss to Southern Columbia in the semifinals of the PIAA Class AA Team Wrestling Championship.
Kaleb Miller led Ian Yoder 7-5 in the final seconds of their 132-pound bout. Instead of trying to protect the lead, the junior took a shot. Yoder countered it and cradled Miler to his back for a fall in 5:45. Instead of a 23-18 lead, the Lions trailed 24-20.
“We go down swinging and lose, I’ll take it 100 out of 100 times,” Deputy said. “During the break, I said (to Miller) ‘You’ve got to stay offensive.’ His best defense is his offense.”
Miller has been an impressive find this season for the Lions, as he returned to the sport after several years away and has won 20 matches.
“I feel bad for Kaleb,” said Deputy. “He’s really hurting right now. He hasn’t wrestled since sixth grade, and he just took a regional runner-up to the ropes. I can’t really ask for much more.”
The Tigers won the next three bouts by decision. Patrick Edmondson beat Trevor Weyandt 8-4, although the Ridge wrestler did throw a scare into the state medalist by putting him on his back for three points.
“Trevor’s dangerous,” Deputy said. “Everyone knows that. Who knows what would have happened if he would have caught him in that situation?”
Brandon Gedman scored a takedown and three backpoints in the first period and made that stand up in a 6-3 victory over Gryphon Callihan at 145. Wesley Barnes then locked up the Southern Columbia victory with a 7-4 win over Luke Moore at 152 pounds.
Gavin Garcia pinned Baltzer Bollman at 160 before the Tigers forfeited to Daniel Moore at 170.
This marks the third consecutive year that the Lions have lost to the Tigers in the semifinal round.
“They just have more horses than we do,” Deputy said. “The effort tonight was outstanding. The effort all day was outstanding. I’m not one bit disappointed in my kids. We just don’t have enough of them.”
In each of the two previous years, Reynolds has defeated Southern Columbia in the final. The two will meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Lions will have to wait to find out who they wrestle on Saturday. Deputy’s team will get either Hamburg – which fell to Westmont Hilltop in the event but beat Forest Hills – or Burrell, a team that Chestnut Ridge beat 46-19 in January. The third round of consolations begins at 9 a.m with the fourth round at 11 a.m. The consolation final will be wrestled at the same time as the championship final.
Southern Columbia jumped out to a 15-0 lead. Tyler Waltman beat Seth Holderbaum 4-2 at 182 pounds, and Max Tillett pinned Trey Maxwell at 195. Gaige Garcia, who has committed to wrestle for and play football at Michigan, pinned Noah Smith at 220 pounds.
Duane Knisely moved up to the heavyweight class and got the Lions on the board. He notched an impressive 1-0 decision over Lear Quinton, who placed fourth in the state at 285 pounds last season.
Calan Bollman pinned Toren Cooper at 106 pounds and Kai Burkett’s 16-0 technical fall over Brady Feese at 113 pulled the Lions within a point at 15-14.
“Of all the matches this year, that was the best match we wrestled all year long,” Deputy said. “To do it in the state semifinals in Hershey, that says a lot for our program. They live to fight for this moment.”
Kole Biscoe held off Nathan Holderbaum for a 7-5 victory in a matchup of state medalists, but Ross Dull gave the Lions their first –≠ and only – lead of the dual with a fall over Garrett Krebs at 126.
Deputy isn’t worried about how his wrestlers will respond on Saturday.
“They want that state medal,” he said.
“It’s a pride thing to them. It means more to them to win as a team, and that’s why teams like Southern Columbia and Rey-
nolds know who we are. They know that our kids are going to fight. They’re going to fight even when we’re kind of outclassed.”
Chestnut Ridge had advanced to the semifinal round by beating Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference rival Westmont Hilltop 38-27 on Friday afternoon.
The Lions recorded four falls in the dual, including back-to-back pins as the lineup turned over. Calan Bollman pinned Ethan Christie at 106 pounds, and Burkett shouldered Connor Lamantia at 113. Calan Bollman and Burkett were the heroes in Chestnut Ridge’s 34-33 victory over Westmont last month, as they picked up falls in the final two bouts to rally the Lions.
This time they helped extend a lead that already was in place. Twins Luke and Daniel Moore got Deputy’s team off to a great start. Luke Moore beat Hunter Holbay 11-0 at 160 pounds, and Daniel Moore pinned Felice Panebianco at 170 to put the Lions up 10-0.
Knisely had the other fall for Chestnut Ridge, as he pinned Noah Gresh at 220 pounds.
