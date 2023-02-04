NEW PARIS, Pa. – Picking up nine combined falls over two matches, top-seeded Chestnut Ridge romped to its 11th straight District 5 Class 2A dual meet championship with wins over No. 5 seed Berlin Brothersvalley and third-seeded Somerset on Saturday at Chestnut Ridge High School.
The Lions steamrolled the Mountaineers 55-18 in the semis before throttling the Golden Eagles 62-12 in the final. Of the 21 bouts that Chestnut Ridge won over the two duals, only one – Calan Bollman’s 7-2 decision over Berlin Brothersvalley’s Landon Ulderich at 145 pounds – did not bring bonus points. Chestnut Ridge collected three major decisions and eight forfeits on the day.
Somerset reached the final by topping Northern Bedford County 48-30 in the day’s other semifinal bout.
The Lions – now 14-2 – move on to the PIAA dual meet tournament, starting Thursday in Hershey, where they’ll face District 3 runner-up West Perry.
Chestnut Ridge opened its semifinal win with 43 consecutive points, using forfeits by Brock Holderbaum (121), Mason Weyant (133) and Aaron Ickes (139), pins by Kobi Burkett (127), Maddux Sipe (160) and Alex Crist (172), Samuel Albright’s major decision at 152 and Bollman’s decision to build the lead.
Trace Hay (189) and Logan Webreck (285) recorded pins to sandwich Grant Mathias’ forfeit victory at 215 as Berlin Brothersvalley clustered its only three wins of the dual before the Lions’ Dominic Deputy (107) and Easton Mull (114) collected forfeit victories.
Starting at 127, Chestnut Ridge opened the final with 37 points in the seven bouts as Burkett and Bollman got major decisions at 127 and 145, respectively. Weyant scored a forfeit at 133 with Ickes (139), Albright (152), Sipe (160) and Crist (172) posting falls.
Somerset’s Rowan Holmes momentarily stopped the rampage with a fall at 189. Zane Hagans’ pin at 285 registered the Golden Eagles’ other points.
Nick Presnell (215) and Holderbaum (121) scored victories by fall, while Deputy (107) and Mull (114) took forfeits in their matches.
Somerset’s semifinal win over the Black Panthers saw all matches score six points, either by fall or forfeit. Michael Bridge (121), Deshonn Valentine (127), Austin Dewitt (133), Brady Brewer (145), Logan Baker (152), Westley Shaulis (189), Holmes (215) and Hagans (285) scored wins for Somerset.
