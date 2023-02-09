HERSHEY, Pa. – Two separate spurts of four victories in a five-bout span helped the Chestnut Ridge High School wrestling team advance with a 31-27 victory in the first round of Thursday’s PIAA Class 2A dual-meet tournament inside Giant Center.
“We knew going in that it was gonna be super-close,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said.
Chestnut Ridge (15-2) will face Fort LeBoeuf (16-5) at noon Friday in the second round. On Jan. 21, Fort LeBoeuf defeated the Lions 35-24 at the Ultimate Duals in Brookville.
To begin Thursday’s match, West Perry’s Justice Hockenberry-Folk pinned Maddux Sipe in 2:26 at 172.
Chestnut Ridge’s Alex Crist defeated Quade Boden 1-0 at 189. The Lions’ Nick Presnell earned a 19-5 major decision over Cayden Sieva for a 7-6 lead.
At 285, West Perry’s Anthony D’Angelo pinned Jentezen Walls in 1:18.
In the light weights, Chestnut Ridge freshman Dominic Deputy netted a 17-2 techical fall over Ethan Rea in 4:44. Sophomore Easton Mull pinned Ashtyn Leigh in 1:29 for an 18-12 lead.
At 121, West Perry’s Jackson Rush pinned Brock Holderbaum in 5:31 to force an 18-all tie.
Chestnut Ridge won four of the next five matchups to seal victory. Carter Wharton and Kobi Burkett earned 6-2 and 5-2 decisions, respectively, to set the tone and tilt the momentum toward the Lions.
“Carter Wharton and Kobi Burkett really stepped up in a crucial moment,” Josh Deputy said.
At 139, West Perry’s Tyler Morrison replied with an 11-0 major decision over Mason Weyant. Chestnut Ridge senior Calan Bollman recorded a 9-6 decision over Tucker Seidel at 145. Sam Albright followed with an 11-0 major decision over Carter Nace at 152 to secure the victory.
West Perry senior Nolen Zeigler capped the match with a 17-1 technical fall over Hunter Riggleman in 4:33.
Chestnut Ridge is looking forward to facing Fort LeBoeuf again.
“We are excited to wrestle Fort LeBoeuf,” Josh Deputy said. “We love wrestling teams that have beaten us in the past. We embrace the challenge and look forward to it. It’s state duals. It’s what we live for at CR. It’s what our community lives for. We are excited.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.