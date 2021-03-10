NEW PARIS – Top-seeded Chestnut Ridge held on late to earn a thrilling 71-62 victory over visiting North Star in a District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional playoff game Tuesday night.
The Cougars’ Hunter Stevens led all scorers with 26 points, but the Lions had a trio of scorers hit double digits, including Luke Mickle and Matt Whysong, who had 17 points each.
Lions coach Don Ellis was happy to finally finish one.
“This has been our motto all year,” he said. “We have not been able to close games. We are a team of runs, and fortunately for us we made the final run there and pulled out the win. We have played WestPAC teams several times this year, and they all have played us tough, and I’m just happy to move on and play District 8.”
North Star finishes the season 11-11. Coach Randy Schrock was proud of his team’s effort.
“We came to play, and that is a heck of a team over there,” he said. “That was a gritty performance by our guys. They are a bigger and stronger team, but we hung with them and gave them a run for their money.”
With 6:15 left to play, the score was tied at 57. The Lions got back-to-back free throws from Whysong to go up 59-57, but Brock Weimer answered to tie it again.
Several possessions later, North Star’s Drew Lane was fouled, but his shot was good, putting the Cougars up 61-59. Stevens extended the lead to three when he hit a free throw with just over two minutes left, but North Star’s well ran dry after that.
The Lions’ Logan Pfister hit back-to-back baskets to put his squad in the lead for good, starting a 12-0 run by Chestnut Ridge that set the final.
North Star loses two starters to graduation in Lane and 1,000-point scorer Stevens. Schrock is proud of what they accomplished while playing under him.
“I am certainly going to miss those guys,” Schrock said. “They are like my own kids and they set such a great example. They really put the work in, and they have success because of it.”
“It’s tough,” Stevens added. “I have been playing with Drew for years, and sophomore and junior year getting to the Elite Eight was special. All these memories have been special, and I hope I taught the younger guys how to put in the work and be a leader. I am going to miss it.”
North Star had the better of the play early, with five Cougars hitting the score sheet, including nine points from Stevens, in the quarter. Stevens hit a jumper with just over two minutes left in the quarter to give the Cougars their biggest lead of the night, 19-14, but a three-pointer by Christian Hinson and a buzzer shot by Whysong made it 19-19 after one.
In the second, Chestnut Ridge used a full-court press to create some opportunities on the other end, and a Hinson basket with just over six minutes until halftime gave the Lions their first lead of the night.
Five Lions scored in the quarter as they worked the ball effectively for open looks and carried a 35-31 lead into the half.
Chestnut Ridge looked to extend their advantage starting the third, but Stevens got hot from behind the arch. He hit 3 three-pointers in the quarter to keep the Cougars alive. Ethan Yoder added a basket just before the buzzer, and North Star trailed 55-46 after three.
The Cougars laid it all on the line as the final quarter began and quickly found themselves back in the game. Brady Weimer drained two three-pointers and Lane was fouled while scoring, then hit the free throw, quickly cutting the Lions’ lead to 57-55.
Stevens hit a jumper to tie the game at 57 with 6:15 left.
