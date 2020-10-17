NEW PARIS – Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker was preaching patience to his Lions this week in their Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference clash with Westmont Hilltop.
“Because of the style of football that Westmont runs, it’s a whole different animal,” Shoemaker said. “Our kids handled their slow-down offense very well and we played well in all three phases of the game. Our defense did a good job of stopping them at opportune times.”
Matt Whysong returned a punt for a touchdown and had a fumble recovery for another score for the Lions (4-2), who picked up a 28-7 victory over Westmont Hilltop.
Three players combined for 228 of the 234 yards rushing for the Hilltoppers led by Hudson Holbay, who had 88 yards on 18 carries. Madox Muto added 12 carries for 70 yards and Roy Dunn supplied 70 yards on 13 rushes.
Quarterback Logan Pfister got Chestnut Ridge on the board at the 4:17 mark of the first quarter, getting to the edge of the Westmont defense and dashing 59 yards to the end zone. Jack Moyer kicked the first of four extra point kicks to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.
Whysong’s 49-yard punt return at 7:06 of the second quarter doubled the Lions lead.
With halftime approaching, Westmont put together a long drive that ended on a Holbay 1-yard plunge. David Assad’s extra point cut the Chestnut Ridge lead in half, 14-7, at the intermission.
Chestnut Ridge scored twice in the third quarter, on a 14-yard Trevor Weyandt run and a 50-yard Whysong fumble return to put the Lions up by three scores.
There was no scoring in the fourth quarter.
Pfister led the team in rushing with seven carries for 69 yards and passed for 73 yards going 5-for-9 with one interception picked off by Westmont’s Konlee Mastovich. Three Lions combined for 93 yards rushing led by Weyandt (three carries for 32 yards). Whysong had four carries for 31 yards and Jonah Hillegass, six for 30. Brennen Shroyer had interception for Chestnut Ridge.
While normally running 40 to 60 plays in a game, Chestnut Ridge ran around 30 plays against the Hilltoppers.
“We did what we had to do on both sides of the ball and took care of business,” Shoemaker said.
Next Friday, Westmont is at Cambria Heights while Chestnut Ridge is scheduled to host Richland, but the District 6 teams are slated to begin the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.