JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – By posting an 8-2 record in Saturday’s District 5 Class 2A Wrestling Tournament finals, Chestnut Ridge continued its dominant run.
The Lions secured their 11th straight team title as 12 grapplers out of 13 weight classes punched their tickets to the Southwest Regional at Pitt-Johnstown’s Sports Center.
“We always say it never gets old,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said. “The kids did their job. That’s all I can ask. These kids are amazing. I’m blessed to be their coach.
“I’m blessed with this whole program. The parents, the administration. I can’t really ask for much more.”
Team points were not available after the event. The top three finishers in each weight class will compete at the Southwest Regional at Peters Township on March 4-5. Thirty wrestlers from the area advanced.
Chestnut Ridge senior Daniel Moore (172 pounds) and junior Calan Bollman (132) each won their third District 5 title. Senior Ross Dull (120) claimed his second, while freshman Easton Mull (106), sophomore Mason Weyant (138), junior Brock Holderbaum (113) and seniors Jack Moyer (152) and Trevor Weyandt (145) earned their first gold medals.
“It feels really good, obviously,” Weyandt said. “It’s never fun to lose, so we really take pride in winning. It never gets old. We enjoy it, and that’s what we work for. We come up here and we want to show that we are the team to beat. We showed them today and that’s exactly what we tried to do.”
Somerset senior Ethan Hemminger edged Chestnut Ridge senior and No. 1 seed Luke Moore for the 160-pound title. Hemminger, who was named Outstanding Wrestler, prevailed 5-3 to repeat as district champion.
“It feels great,” Hemminger said. “I lost to him at team districts 11-9 in overtime. I knew I could beat him. I just had to go out and wrestle smart.”
Hemminger led 4-2 after the first period. In the final seconds of the third period, Luke Moore was close to tying the match with two points, but Hemminger fended him off to secure victory at the buzzer.
“It was scary,” Hemminger said. “All I was thinking in my head was, ‘I just got to hold on.’ ”
At 215, Somerset freshman Zane Hagans trailed 4-0 to Bedford junior and No. 1 seed Ceaton Hale in the third period. Hagans was able to stem the tide and get Hale on his back for a pin in 5:11.
Berlin Brothersvalley junior Grant Mathias earned gold at 189. Mathias pinned Conemaugh Township junior Ryan Krassnoski in 1:05.
Chestnut Ridge began the finals with three straight victories.
At 106, Mull earned a 17-1 technical fall over North Star freshman Colton Frazier in 5:54. Holderbaum pinned Everett’s Elijah Mills in 4:14, and Dull picked up a 5-0 triumph over Meyersdale senior Trevor Donaldson at 120.
At 132, Bollman prevailed 9-4 over Berlin Brothersvalley junior Landon Ulderich. Weyant was leading 5-2 when Tussey Mountain’s Chad Weist pulled out due to injury default in the second period.
Weyandt was intent on adding bonus points to his team’s total. Now with 97 career victories, Weyandt was able to pin North Star senior Tim Tretter in 2:57.
“Our team has a goal of completing 200 pins this year,” Weyandt said. “We were like 39 away before the tournament. Whatever we can do to get those bonus points and try to get the team score as high as possible to show domination. I was trying to, more or less, get the pin, but I felt like my best chance of scoring was letting him up. Then I was able to get the throw and get the six points for the team.”
At 152, Moyer pinned Conemaugh Township senior Austin Blackner in 3:16. Daniel Moore got an escape point in the second period and held off Somerset freshman Rowan Holmes 1-0 at 160.
Tussey Mountain’s Matt Watkins topped Bedford senior Cooper Lingenfelter 7-2 at 285. Fellow Titan Trevor Husick repeated at 126 with a 3-0 decision over Chestnut Ridge’s Kobi Burkett.
Finishing in third place and advancing were Chestnut Ridge sophomore Alex Crist (189) and junior Nick Presnell (215), Conemaugh Township sophomore Tristen Hawkins (120) and junior Ryan Thomas (145), North Star sophomore Aiden Wojnarowski (113) and senior Cameron Snoeberger (138) and Somerset sophomores Logan Baker (132) and Michael Bridge (106).
