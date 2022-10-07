NEW PARIS, Pa. – – Chestnut Ridge senior Nick Presnell and junior Nate Whysong each rushed for three touchdowns as Chestnut Ridge cruised to a 48-6 triumph over visiting McCort-Carroll Catholic on Friday night.
Whysong finished with 104 rushing yards on 15 carries. He completed six passes for 67 yards. Presnell added 65 yards.
Whysong began the scoring with a 34-yard run with 8:33 left in the first quarter. Collin Osman’s kick made it 7-0. Presnell found paydirt from 6 yards out as Chestnut Ridge led 13-0 after the first frame.
Whysong and Presnell scored from 12 and 8 yards out, respectively, to put Chestnut Ridge (6-1) up 26-0 at halftime.
Chestnut Ridge added 22 points in the third quarter. Presnell, Whysong and Kyler Caulley all scored from 13, 6 and 4 yards out, respectively.
McCort-Carroll’s Garrett Farabaugh’s 10-yard rushing touchdown accounted for the Crushers’ lone score with 3:46 left in the fourth quarter. Brock Beppler and Farabaugh each finished with 19 rushing yards.
Chestnut Ridge’s Owen Claycomb picked off two passes.
The Lions totaled 229 rushing yards.
Next week, McCort-Carroll (2-5) will host Central Cambria.
Chestnut Ridge travels to Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic at 7 p.m. Saturday.
