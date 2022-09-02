NEW PARIS – An efficient offensive performance combined with a stifling defensive effort helped Chestnut Ridge dispatch Greater Johnstown 48-0 on Friday night in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Dr. Giovacchini Stadium.
The Lions totaled 377 total yards of offense, 195 rushing and 182 passing, to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2019.
“It was a good win for a young squad,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “We made some plays. (Quarterback) Nate (Whysong), in particular, made some plays. Sam (Albright) had that big interception return. Some of the veteran guys tried to set the tone. It was a nice victory.”
Chestnut Ridge scored on each of its four possessions in the first half.
Greater Johnstown put together a couple promising drives, but failed to score. The Trojans dropped to 0-2 and lost their 22nd consecutive game.
“We’re taking steps (forward), and then we’re taking steps back,” Greater Johnstown coach Antwuan Reed said. “I was just talking to one of our older guys and said, ‘We’re still looking for a guy to lead the team. Us coaches, we can’t lead you. You’ll have to come together.’
“We got some young guys showing some flashes, which is good. We’re on our journey right now. We were able to take some steps and learn, but we got to pull together and fight to the end as a team.”
Greater Johnstown marched 55 yards on 11 players on its first drive under the direction of sophomore quarterback Mekhi Matthews. A pass breakup on fourth down by Whysong ended the drive.
Chestnut Ridge needed just four plays to score on its first possession. Whysong rolled left, eluded two sack attempts, reversed field and found JaRod Wolfhope behind the secondary for a 59-yard touchdown pass.
Albright’s kick made it 7-0 with 5:47 left in the first quarter.
Another promising Greater Johnstown drive stalled early in the second quarter.
The Lions went 95 yards on 11 plays. Nick Presnell’s 26-yard reception on a screen pass converted a third-and-23. A 24-yard Whysong run was followed by Albright’s 2-yard touchdown scamper on an option pitch. Albright’s kick made it 14-0 with 7:12 remaining in the second quarter.
“That was a real nice drive in the second quarter where we got backed up on our own 5,” Shoemaker said. “We ran a screen pass for a first down and then methodically converted it into a score. That was probably our best drive of the night.”
Chesntut Ridge’s Mason Weyant picked off Matthews on the first play of the ensuing drive.
Seven plays later, Presnell fumbled, but Whysong picked up the loose ball for a 9-yard touchdown run inside the left pylon. A blocked extra point left the score at 20-0.
Chestnut Ridge ended the first half with a five-play drive. Two plays after Albright hauled in a 34-yard pass, Whysong rolled right and found Jeb Emerick on a corner route for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Collin Osman’s kick increased the Lions’ lead to 27-0 with 21 seconds left in the half.
Whysong finished 9 of 13 for 182 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He added 85 rushing yards and two scores on eight totes.
In the second half, Albright returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown. Whysong added a 2-yard scoring run in the third quarter to lead 41-0 and start the running clock.
In the fourth, Justin Whysong’s 4-yard touchdown run closed the scoring.
Despite Matthews’ two interceptions, Reed saw some things he liked in the signal-caller. The sophomore threw for 66 yards.
“He’s a young guy,” Reed said. “He got some heart. He’s the future. We’re going to keep working with him.
“He cares. It’s good to see that when guys care. It shows it really means something to you. You can build upon that.”
Presnell finished with 56 rushing yards on 10 carries.
Alijah Gibson led Greater Johnstown with 36 rushing yards. The Trojans totaled 106 yards on the ground. Anthony Atwood picked off a pass. Greater Johnstown was penalized 11 times for 86 yards.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
