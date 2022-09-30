NEW PARIS, Pa. – Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker told his team that facing Westmont Hilltop is similar to being in a boxing match.
As Friday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference contest played out, the Hilltoppers landed plenty of punches in the hopes of ending a four-game losing streak. The visitors took a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the Lions responded with three consecutive defensive stops and two touchdowns to land the final blow and pull out a 33-29 homecoming victory at Dr. Larry A. Giovacchini Stadium.
“In the fourth quarter, we all just kind of came together as a group, kind of looked at each other and knew we needed some leaders to step up,” said Chestnut Ridge (5-1) junior quarterback Nate Whysong, who rumbled for 241 rushing yards on 14 carries. “That’s what we did. We had some guys step up for us and made some plays.”
Westmont Hilltop (1-5) went up by two scores midway through the third quarter, but its final three series ended in a punt and two turnovers on downs.
“Just little things here and there. We had the ball third-and-short, we just got to convert,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said. “We got to get back to work. Our kids battled their tails off. My heart hurts for them tonight and it will hurt tomorrow. I’m proud of the way the kids fought, just disappointed in the outcome for the kids.”
Chestnut Ridge rebounded from last week’s loss at Central. The Lions’ mettle was certainly tested.
“We made some alignment adjustments and our kids responded to that nicely and made a couple stops,” Shoemaker said. “I think resilience is a good word to use tonight. I kind of told them earlier in the week when you play Westmont, it’s like a brawl. It’s a 15-round fight, you got to be there for the 15th round and endure.”
Westmont Hilltop quarterback Eli Thomas scored from 5 yards out and Gavin Hockenberry (128 rushing yards) ran in for the conversion to go up 29-20 with 5:45 left in the third.
After Chestnut Ridge was stopped on fourth-and-1 on the third quarter, Westmont Hilltop had to punt early on the fourth quarter. A three-play drive with Whysong finding Chase Whysong on a 12-yard passing touchdown brought the Lions within 29-27 with 8:10 left.
Westmont had a chance to score late, but a fumble backward on third-and-2 made things difficult.
Hockenberry caught a pass in the flat on fourth-and-7, but was tackled two yards short of the sticks.
Four straight Nate Whysong runs totaling 65 yards were followed by Nick Presnell’s 2-yard scoring scamper. The conversion failed, but the Lions took their first lead at 33-29 with 2:54 remaining.
“I’m not sure how we won, but we did on the scoreboard," Shoemaker said. "We made a couple defensive stops there in the fourth quarter and got a little spark. Offensively, despite getting stopped on fourth-and-short here, I thought it was going to come back and bite us, but our offense got two quick scores there midway in the fourth and then late. We just did what what we needed to do when we needed to do it and ended up pulling it out.”
Forced to go to the air, Westmont Hilltop’s deep passing attempt on fourth-and-5 was knocked away by Chase Whysong as Chestnut Ridge ran out the remaining 1:24.
“This was huge for us to come back, mature a little bit and come back and finish the game,” Nate Whysong said.
Westmont piled up 321 rushing yards on 48 carries. Braydon Dean added 111 yards in 16 totes, and David Ray netted 81 yards on 13 carries.
Presnell finished with 107 yards on 18 carries.
Westmont Hilltop began the game with a 10-play, 72-yard march. On the 10th running play, Thomas scored on a 1-yard scamper. Westmont Hilltop led 7-0 on Landon Glover’s kick.
Chestnut Ridge answered Presnell’s 8-yard scoring run. Sam Albright’s kick tied the game at 7-all with 2:20 left in the first quarter.
The Hilltoppers chewed 6:03 off the clock on their next possession. Eleven plays later, Dean bounced a toss play out near the left pylon for a 15-yard touchdown scamper. The Hilltoppers led 14-7 with 8:17 remaining in the second quarter.
After a Chestnut Ridge punt, Westmont Hilltop needed just three plays to add to its lead. Ray took a trap handoff and sprinted 40 yards for a score. The Hilltoppers led 21-7 with 3:37 left in the first half.
The Lions marched 72 yards on nine plays to pull within a score. Nate Whysong faked a handoff and found the end zone from 13 yards out for a score with 25 seconds remaining.
Chestnut Ridge scored on Presnell’s 1-yard plunge to pull within 21-20, but the extra point sailed wide with 8:30 left in the third quarter.
Westmont’s defensive ends crashed in when Nate Whysong put the ball in Presnell’s stomach for a handoff mesh, leaving the perimeter unoccupied for the quarterback to find plenty of running room.
“Obviously Nick is a very good runner,” Nate Whysong said. “You got to account for him and you got to get hats to the ball or you won’t bring him down. When you pull the fake from him, you know everyone is collapsing down on him. I just took it and ran to the outside when they overpursued.”
“You try to play assignment football, but he’s really good at riding it long and hiding that football," Barron said of Nate Whysong. "Credit to him, he’s a heck of a football player. I talked to him before the game and told him he’s a great player. He showed it tonight."
Westmont Hilltop makes the short trip to face city rival Greater Johnstown next week.
"We just got to correct our mistakes and move forward," Barron said. "We’ll get some bodies back next week and I’m looking forward to it.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.