Basketball skybox

Chestnut Ridge 54, Westinghouse 51: In Pittsburgh, Matt Whysong led the Lions with 17 points as Nate Whysong hit two critical 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to capture a comeback victory over the Bulldogs in a District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional playoff game on Saturday.

Luke Mickle and Nate Whysong each hit three treys for nine points. 

Westinghouse led 11-5 after the first quarter and 31-23 at halftime. A 14-10 Chestnut Ridge advantage in the third quarter cut the deficit down to 41-37 heading into the final frame. 

Amari Richardson led Westinghouse with a game-high 20 points. Devonnte Livingston chipped in 10 points. 

Nate Whysong’s trey with 1:08 left in the fourth quarter gave Chestnut Ridge (12-6) its first lead since 3-0 early in the first frame.

Chestnut Ridge travels to Brookville in the District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional championship game on Wednesday. Brookville (20-2) defeated Kane 69-46 for its third straight District 9 title on Saturday. Senior Jace Miner, a Wichita State baseball recruit, led Brookville with 22 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Junior Danny Lauer tallied 18 points for the Raiders.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you