NEW PARIS – There was little doubt about which team was going to win the District 5 Dual Meet Championship.
Coaches, wrestlers and fans alike expected Chestnut Ridge to roll toward its eighth consecutive title.
“We understand that,” said Lions coach Josh Deputy, whose team is ranked fourth in Class AA. “We sat the boys down last week. We talked about being grateful for that. There are lot of teams that would love that opportunity. If you get complacent, that’s when something slips away when you’re least expecting it. … Be grateful that we have the ability to do it. Don’t be that team that loses it.”
The 14-1 Lions didn’t on Saturday, as they beat North Star 73-0 in the semifinals, then dispatched second-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley by a 59-16 score to claim the title that has seemed inevitable for months.
The Lions will head off to Hershey this week in search of another team medal at the state dual meet, which has become a standard part of the Chestnut Ridge schedule.
“They enjoy that trip to Hershey,” Deputy said. “Our whole coaching staff and community looks forward to state duals.”
Even Berlin coach Sal Lascari didn’t expect to beat Chestnut Ridge but wanted the opportunity to compete against the powerhouse program.
“You get to the finals, of course, that’s been our goal,” said Lascari, whose team beat Northern Bedford 52-24 in the other semifinal. “Everyone knows the team that Ridge has. We’re realistic, but we wanted to wrestle them before districts, get the film, get a couple of good matches.”
The Mountaineers did that, as they notched the most surprising result of the day. Berlin’s Gabe Latuch, who came into the day with an 18-10 record, upset Nathan Holderbaum, a returning state medalist.
“That’s huge,” Lascari said. “You talk about the confidence he’s going to have going into districts.”
Holderbaum led early, but Latuch hit a lateral drop for five points in a 7-5 victory.
“Hat’s off to Latuch,” Deputy said. “He wrestled a great match. He did all of the right things. Those things happen.
“A lot of people don’t remember that last year Nathan took that tough loss at the Thomas tournament, and it kind of springboarded him.”
The Lions had five falls against Berlin and seven in the shutout of North Star.
“We came out ready to wrestle,” Deputy said. “I told everyone our boys are ready for that atmosphere. They live for that team portion of things. Our kids are always more about the team than they are about themselves.
“It showed again today. They take pride in teaching the younger guys that it’s about all of us and not just the individuals.”
Against North Star, it was Chestnut Ridge that pulled an upset. Luke Moore beat Alec Supanick, a returning state qualifier, 5-2 at 152 pounds.
Deputy expects more big things to come for Luke Moore and his twin brother, Daniel.
“Those Moore boys, I’ll ride that coattail until I can prove everyone wrong,” Deputy said.
“I know a big goal of theirs is to make it to the (individual) state tournament. The staff has been working like crazy to get them to that goal. It would be a big goal steppingstone-wise to get them there.”
They may have to wait a few weeks for that, but for now all of the Lions will get a trip to Hershey, where they’ll face District 7 runner-up Burgettstown on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.