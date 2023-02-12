The Chestnut Ridge junior high wrestling team claimed the Mountain Conference title on Saturday with 193 points at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School.
Bedford (161.5), Penn Cambria (139), Somerset (136) and Meyersdale (129.5) filled out the top five.
Chestnut Ridge’s Jayden Imler (155 pounds) and Garrett Weyandt (87) earned gold.
Central Cambria’s Jeremy Hajzus (210), Conemaugh Township’s Carter Christ (80), Forest Hills’ Brody Custer (115) and Logan Moss (94), Meyersdale’s Cooper Porter (145) and Brennan Schardt (108), North Star’s Brady Meyers (250), Richland’s Grayson Mahla (138, outstanding wrestler) and Somerset’s Mariek Jones (130), Drew Miller (122) and Carter Thompson (101) each finished in first place. Greater Johnstown’s Sayona Harris was named outstanding female wrestler after finishing in fourth place at 138.
• Nine Bishop McCort Catholic wrestlers took home first-place honors at Sunday’s Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Area 2 Section 3 tournament at Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School.
Bishop McCort’s Keegan Bassett (89 pounds), Austin Carfley (103), Ty Conklin (117), Marquez Gordon (172), Emory Gunby (110), Eli Herring (96), Melvin Miller (140), C.J. Pensiero (157) and Joshua Spontak (132) earned gold.
Central Cambria’s Jeremy Hajzus (212) and Logan Quick (252), Forest Hills’ Landon Maul (82) and Walter Rodgers (124) and Penn Cambria’s Michael Watt (147) also were in first place.
In the boys 11 and 12 division, Bishop McCort’s Jamison Forrest (95), Central Cambria’s Cannon Forcellini (75) and Tyler Shaffer (70), Forest Hills’ Brayden Moss (105) and Jackson Senft (65), Greater Johnstown’s Christopher Bowser (160), United’s Jake McConville (115) and Westmont Hilltop’s Jarrett Lemasters (125) earned gold.
Bishop McCort’s Ryder Ascherl (65), Cambria Heights’ Vito Naljayan (70), Central Cambria’s Jackson Strittmatter (55), Forest Hills’ Bronsyn Baxter (80) and Anthony Petak (105), Penn Cambria’s Carter Hardy (60) and Portage’s Bryce Harrington (85) earned first-place honors in the boys 9-10 classification.
In the 8-and-under division, Cambria Heights’ Noah Queen (110), Central Cambria’s Jaxten Anstead (50) and Jordy Strittmatter (45), Forest Hills’ Paxton Papinchak (75) and Henry Roxby (55), Portage’s Brody Myers (60) and United’s Colten Beacom (65) finished in first place.
