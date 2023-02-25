JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Three of the first four District 5 Class 2A wrestling champions came from Chestnut Ridge to help the Lions roll to their 12th consecutive team title on Saturday inside the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
Chestnut Ridge crowned five individuals as champs, including senior Calan Bollman's fourth, and advanced 10 grapplers to next weekend's regional tournament in Altoona by compiling 204 points to surpass Berlin Brothersvalley (116) and Northern Bedford County (113).
"It's an honor to do it yet again," Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said. "I'm grateful for so many things in my life and just blessed to be able to lead these young men and ladies that represent us."
Joining Bollman (145 pounds) on top of the podium from Chestnut Ridge were seniors Sam Albright (152) and Kobi Burkett (127), sophomore Easton Mull (114) and freshman Dominic Deputy (107).
"Five champs is a great achievement," Josh Deputy said. "We wrestled pretty well today. Overall, I was pleased with the effort."
Eleven of the 13 district champions were from The Tribune-Democrat's coverage area. Berlin Brothersvalley's trio consisting of seniors Grant Mathias (215) and Landon Ulderich (139) and freshman Braden Durst (121), who was named Outstanding Wrestling, earned gold. Somerset sophomores Zane Hagans (285) and Rowan Holmes (189) each took first. Bedford freshman Kross Cassidy remained unbeaten at 28-0 with his 133 title.
In total, 29 area wrestlers punched their tickets to the Southwest Regional tournament. Berlin Brothersvalley and Somerset each had five wrestlers extend their seasons. Conemaugh Township pushed four, Bedford netted three and North Star advanced two from Saturday's tournament. The top three in each weight class advance to next weekend's two-day event in Altoona.
Bollman, who has 133 career victories and two PIAA medals (2020 silver) on his resume, won a 13-2 major decision over Somerset junior Logan Baker.
"He has cemented himself as one of the all-time greats," Josh Deputy said of Bollman. "He has been around this sport for so long. To see him accomplish this and to be a part of it is very cool to watch. He's the ultimate competitor."
Albright pinned Conemaugh Township senior Ryan Thomas in 5:48. Burkett collected a 12-0 major decision over North Star senior Thanyal Miller. Mull won by fall in 1:42 over Northern Bedford's Wyatt Clouse for his second district title, and Deputy pinned Tussey Mountain's Dakota Santamaria in 5:37.
Durst won his first match with a 16-1 technical fall in 3:06 and won by fall in 40 seconds in his semifinal bout. In the final, Durst pinned Chestnut Ridge senior and No. 1 seed Brock Holderbaum, a returning district champ, in 5:22.
At 139, Ulderich won a 3-0 decision over Everett's Reese Sherwood. Mathias repeated as district champ by pinning Bedford junior Kylar Claycomb in 3:19.
Cassidy picked up a 15-3 major decision over Chestnut Ridge junior Mason Weyant.
Hagans collected his second district crown by defeating Northern Bedford's Brock Beach 3-0.
"Zane sets goals before each event," Somerset coach Nathan Phillips said. "Last year, when he won, he said he wants to be a four-time District 5 champion. Today was the half way mark for his goal. His victory tonight was hard fought."
Holmes, who dropped a 1-0 decision in the 2022 district finals, earned his first district gold with pin of Chestnut Ridge senior Nick Presnell in 4:38.
"Rowan's dedication and hard work absolutely helped him towards his victory tonight," Phillips said. "He has an unmatched work ethic. He doesn't worry about who he has to wrestle or what their accolades are. He just goes out and does his job with extreme perfection. He imposes his will onto his opponents."
At 160, Tussey Mountain's Ezra Masood won gold with a pin in 3:39. Northern Bedford's Eion Snider won a 10-0 major decision over Chestnut Ridge junior Alex Crist for the 172 title.
Area third-place finishers included Bedford junior Zach Burch (107); Berlin Brothersvalley junior Grant Fisher (152) and sophomore Trace Hay (189); Chestnut Ridge sophomore Aaron Ickes (139); Conemaugh Township senior Ryan Krassnoski (172) and juniors Colten Huffman (160) and Tristen Hawkins (133); North Star sophomore Colton Frazier (121); and Somerset sophomores Ali Akanaan (114) and Deshonn Valentine (127).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.