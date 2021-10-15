The Chestnut Ridge Lions made the most of their opportunities Friday night against Westmont Hilltop.
Despite the Hilltoppers running over twice as many offensive plays on the night and possessing the ball for nearly 40 minutes, Chestnut Ridge used timely defensive stops and quick strikes on offense and special teams to open up a commanding lead and come away with a 35-14 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference win at Greater Johnstown’s Trojan Stadium.
The Lions (5-3) had just six snaps in the first quarter and possessed the ball for less than two minutes. However, after an interception by Matt Whysong at the Hilltoppers’ 32, Jonah Hillegass took it in from 19 yards out two plays later. Jack Moyer added the first of his five point-after kicks to put Chestnut Ridge on top 7-0.
Following a three-and-out by Westmont Hilltop, Trevor Weyandt found room down the right sideline on a 54-yard punt return touchdown, and after the Hilltoppers (3-5) were stopped on downs at their own 29 on the ensuing series, Nate Whysong needed just one play to connect with his brother, Matt Whysong, on a scoring pass that made it 21-0 with 12 seconds left in the first quarter.
“We didn’t have the ball much in the first half,” said Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker. “But we were able to go up 21-0 thanks to our offensive personnel capable of making big plays.”
The Hilltoppers proceeded to engineer a 20-play drive that consumed almost 11 minutes of the second quarter. Westmont Hilltop picked up five first downs and drove from their own 28 to the Chestnut Ridge 2, but on fourth-and-goal, the Lions stopped Brayden Dean short of the end zone to turn away the threat and preserve the three-touchdown lead at the half.
“We came out of the gate slow, and that’s on me,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said. “We didn’t get that one right before halftime, and that stung, but I give our kids credit for grinding.
“Those guys (Chestnut Ridge) are physical, hard-nosed, and can beat you in a number of ways,” Barron added. “Coach Shoemaker runs a phenomenal program, and they were better than us tonight.”
The Lions wasted little time in extending their lead to open the third period.
Chestnut Ridge drove 73 yards, overcoming a sack and a pair of penalties before Nate Whysong connected with Weyandt on a 45-yard bomb to make it 28-0.
Another long series by the Hilltoppers came up empty on the next possession, as a 12-play drive came to a halt when Weyandt recovered a fumble and returned it to the Westmont Hilltop 44. Nate Whysong then completed three consecutive passes, including an 11-yard scoring strike to Matt Whysong at the 1:09 mark that triggered the mercy-rule running clock.
Nate Whysong finished 10 of 12 for 162 yards and three touchdowns.
“Our defense played well,” Shoemaker said. “I was concerned that they (Westmont) would be able to power the ball at us consistently, but our kids have gotten better defensively.”
Westmont Hilltop added a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. Dean, who finished with a game-high 106 rushing yards on 21 carries, had three carries for 41 yards on a 57-yard drive to set up Konlee Mastovich’s 2-yard scoring run that put the Hilltoppers on the board.
Sean Wilks found the end zone from four yards out in the last minute of the game, and Sabrina Zimmerman’s PAT set the eventual final.
The Lions will travel to Richland next Friday, while Westmont Hilltop hosts unbeaten Central next Saturday afternoon.
