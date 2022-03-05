McMURRAY – By the time the medals round started in the Southwest Regional Class 2A Tournament at Peters Township High School, the team title had been decided.
Chestnut Ridge had the team title in a headlock. The Lions had a 72.5-point lead on second-place Burgettstown and had qualified a program record nine of their 12 wrestlers to the PIAA Championships in Hershey.
The Lions finished with one champion in two-time winner Calan Bollman (132), three runners-up in Easton Mull (106), Trevor Weyandt (152) and Jack Moyer. They won the team title with 197.5 points. Burgettstown (118) was second, and Forest Hills (108) was third.
“I think it was a great weekend,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said. “I think they did an awesome job. I couldn’t be more proud of them. The team atmosphere is what our kids lean on. The way they wrestled at this regional was unbelievable. It was a super fun weekend.”
Forest Hills’ Easton Toth (138) and Jackson Arrington (152), and Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover (126) also won gold medals. For Arrington, it was his third title in four regional final appearances. It was Toth’s first title and second finals berth.
“Easton and Jackson have been working hard for four years now,” Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer said. “They deserve every title they get. I’m really happy for those guys.”
There were a total of 21 wrestlers from The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area who will be wrestling at the Giant Center on Thursday.
Chestnut Ridge had other placers in Brock Holderbaum (fourth, 113), Ross Dull (120), Kobi Burkett (126), Mason Weyant (138), and Luke Moore (160). Daniel Moore (172) placed but didn’t qualify.
Forest Hills’s Noah Teeter (145), who earned his 100th career win in a 6-1 victory over Jefferson Morgan’s Chase Frameli for third place, and Kirk Bearjar (third, 215) advanced to states.
United’s Jacob Sombronski (fourth, 106) and Gideon Bracken (fifth, 113), along with Bedford’s Ceaton Halee (fifth, 215) and Cooper Lingenfelter (sixth, 285) will wrestle in Hershey.
Meyersdale’s Trevor Donaldson (sixth, 120), Somerset’s Rowan Holmes (fifth, 172) and Central Cambria’s Ethan Kubat (fifth, 189) also qualified for for Hershey.
Kubat won by disqualification in 3:54 over Burrell’s Cole Clark after a slam. Kubat was down for several minutes before paramedics carried him off the mat on a backboard.
North Star’s Colton Frazier (seventh, 106) and Cameron Snoeberger (seventh, 138), Berlin Brothersvalley’s Grant Mathias (seventh, 189) and Central Cambria’s Karter Quick (8th, 285) placed in the top eight but didn’t qualify.
Arrington (35-2), who breezed to a 21-4 technical fall over Beth-Center’s Tyler Berish in the semifinals, rolled to a 17-8 major decision over Chestnut Ridge’s Moyer in the finals. It was Arrington’s 142nd career win.
“I thought I wrestled great,” Arrington said. “I was just trying to score points. I was just trying to score points. If the pin was there, I’d definitely get it. Everything I do I’m having fun with.
“Kids are just trying to hang with him,” Strayer said. “He wrestled a great match,”
Now what about states for the two-time state champion?
“Obviously the goal is to come out on top,” Arrington said. “I’m going to be focused, eat the right way, prepare the right way mentally and physically and get ready to go.”
Bollman, a junior who won was a regional champ and state runner-up as a freshman, reached the finals with an 8-2 win over Beth-Center’s Kyle McCollum in the semifinals. He earned his 100th career win with a 5-2 victory over Burgettstown’s Joey Sentipal in the finals. Bollman started celebrating even before time expired.
“The 100 wins was a big milestone,” Bollman said. “I was trying to reach it my junior year. I think I’m happier with that than even winning regionals.”
“The last month-and-a-half, Calan has had a big turnaround,” Deputy said. “When he has his head right, he’s as good as anyone. He has a mat awareness of no one I’ve ever coached before.”
Toth (35-5), who pinned Burgettstown’s Rudy Brown in 5:11 in the finals, captured his first regional title with a 3-1 win over Central Valley’s Ambrose Boni.
“It feels amazing,” Tot said. “It’s been my goal ever since my freshman season to win one. I’m glad I could make that happen.”
“We know they can wrestle the way he does,” Strayer said. “I think he’s wrestling and coming out and having fun.”
Hoover (32-6) got by Burkett, 4-3, in the semifinals. In the finals, he broke a 1-1 tie with a takedown of Tussey Mountain’s Trevor Husick with 1:06 left in the bout. After winning, Hoover, who was 0-2 in the tournament as a freshman clapped his hands and jumped into coach Todd Niebauer’s arms.
“It feels great after going 0-2 last year,” Hoover said. “I bounced back and believed in myself. I knew (the takedown) would come. I was attacking. He was just digging in underhooks, and I just had to clear the tie and get to the leg.”
“Those aren’t a regular occurrence,” Niebauer said. “This kid is wrestling well. He’s wrestling smart. He wasn’t fancy this weekend, but he picked his leg attacks when he needed them.”
Mull, who beat Sombronski, 7-2 in the semifinals, dropped a 7-1 decision to Burgettstown’s Parker Sentipal in the finals.
Weyandt notched his 100th career win in a 1-0 victory over Teeter in the semis. In the finals, he dropped a 7-0 decision to unbeaten Penns Valley sophomore Ty Watson (38-0).
“That ability has always been there with Trevor,” Deputy said. “He’s another guy who decided he wanted to get his head into it this year.”
