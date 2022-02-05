NEW PARIS, Pa. – A combined score of 132-6 allowed the Chestnut Ridge wrestling team cruise to its 10th straight District 5 Class 2A dual meet tournament title on Saturday afternoon at Chestnut Ridge High School.
The 16-0 Lions defeated Somerset 62-3 in a semifinal showdown and prevailed 70-3 over North Star in the championship match.
"It's a great achievement," Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said. "We could never do what we do without the best administrative and community support in the state. Not our ultimate goal, but one step closer to the state championship we covet so much."
In the semifinal victory over Somerset, Chestnut Ridge's Ross Dull (120 pounds), Nick Presnell (189), Easton Mull (106) and Brock Holderbaum (113) all recorded falls in 34, 55, 99 and 29 seconds, respectively. Calan Bollman posted a 17-0 technical fall over Deshonn Valentine. Kobi Burkett (126), Trevor Weyandt (145), Jack Moyer (152) and Matthew Davis (285) earned forfeit victories. Mason Weyant (138) won a 6-1 decision over Logan Baker, Luke Moore (160) netted an 11-9 triumph over Ethan Hemming in sudden victory and Daniel Moore (172) defeated Rowan Holmes 6-1.
No. 4 seed Somerset's Zane Hagans netted a 6-4 decision over Alex Crist for the Golden Eagles' (6-5) lone victory.
In the championship match, Chestnut Ridge won the first nine bouts to jet out to a commanding lead over No. 3 seed North Star, which avenged a 37-31 loss to Berlin Brothersvalley in the regular season with a victory in the semifinals.
Burkett began the match with a 13-2 major decision over Thanyal Miller. Pins from Bollman (2:48), Weyant (3:55), Weyandt (1:34) and Moyer (1:16) increased Chestnut Ridge's lead to 28-0. Luke Moore, Daniel Moore, Crist and Presnell received forfeits as the advantage grew to 52-0.
At 285, North Star's Tucker Tirko won a 7-2 decision over Davis for the Cougars' lone victory.
Mull received a forfeit, and Holderbaum (1:39) and Dull (1:59) ended the match with pins.
"I was proud of them pouncing on bonus points," Deputy said. "We will need that effort if we are going to reach the pinnacle.”
Chestnut Ridge will meet District 2 champion Lackawanna Trail (10-0), a 49-12 victor over Honesdale on Saturday, in the first round on Thursday. The Lions won three straight PIAA Class 2A bronze medals between 2018-20.
